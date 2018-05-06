IPL 2018, KXIP vs RR: Punjab win toss, opt to field against Royals in chase of playoffs spot

Live scorecard

Royals, with three victories and five defeats, started off well in the IPL but lost their way and are languishing at the bottom of the table. Manoj Tiwary came in for Yuvraj Singh for the Kings XI side, while Anureet Singh was handed a chance to make his debut in the IPL 2018.

Punjab lost their previous two games and will hope to get their campaign back on track. Punjab are on 10 points in eight games and have a good chance of making the playoffs. Rajasthan, meanwhile, have just three wins in eight games.

KXIP will bank on the batting duo of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle to come good against Royals. Captain Ravichandran Ashwin will have a point to prove against his counterpart Ajinkya Rahane.

Royals, on the other hand, will hope Englishman Jos Buttler will replicate his success against Delhi Daredevils. Buttler hit an 18-ball half-century against Delhi but it went in vain against the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

Royals' last victory came way back on April 22 and they will look to finish mid-table in the IPL. Rajasthan will hope that Ben Stokes, the most expensive buy from the IPL 2018 auction, can lead their charge with his big hits and tight bowling. A lot will depend on wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson too when the Royals bat against Punjab.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Heinrich Klaasen, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Jatin Saxena, D'Arcy Short, Ish Sodhi, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Axar Patel, Akshdeep Nath, Mayank Agarwal, Manoj Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Dagar.