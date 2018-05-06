IPL 2018, Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Lewis departs for 43

Match Scorecard | IPL Special Page

Mumbai are playing with the same team that played against Kings XI Punjab and came out victorious in the last game.

"We are gonna bowl first. Looks a good wicket. Will stay the same. We have been chasing well. They (seamers) are slowly improving, which is a great thing. Senior members like Mitch Johnson are leading the way. (When asked about the under-19 players) It's their journey. It's important they do it their way. I'm just empowering them to take their own decisions. Two changes - Nitish Rana comes in for Rinku. Mavi is injured and he is replaced by Prasidh Krishna," said Karthik after winning the toss.

"It's pretty simple for us. We need to bat, post a challenging total and then see what we can do with the ball. Every game is different. Every new day brings a new challenge. What they have done in the past doesn't matter. It's a fresh day, you have to be good on that particular day. We have to see how we improve. We have to work hard and try to win the little moments. We are playing with the same team," said Rohit after losing the toss.

The defending champions seemed resurgent after a tense win over Kings XI Punjab, though their play-off hopes were still hanging by a thread, thanks to a spate of reverses over the past few weeks.

The 21-ball 56-run blitzkrieg between Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma in Indore is history and MI will next need to tame KKR, who have a reputation of being fierce opponents, at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI's under-performing batsmen finally clicked last night against Kings XI and will look to replicate their performance against another top of the table outfit. Mumbai jumped to the fifth spot having won three of their nine games while KKR are sitting comfortably in the third position. The hosts have to win all their remaining five games to make it to the play-offs.

For Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav (340 runs) has been in great form and has scored runs consistently. The hosts, however, will be pleased that skipper Rohit is back among the runs and will be looking up to him to lead them from the front.

An area where MI need to improve is their bowling in the death overs.

It is a different story for KKR with skipper Dinesh Karthik leading the charge in style. Following an emphatic six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, KKR have jumped to the third spot and a third win on the trot will boost their qualifying hopes considerably.

Karthik has amassed 280 runs in nine matches but is still outside the top-10 list of leading run-getters and he's followed by Chris Lynn and Andre Russell, with 260 and 207 runs respectively, to their credit so far this season.

The firepower of Sunil Narine at the top and the emergence of youngster Shubhman Gill down the order provide KKR with one of the most devastating batting orders. Only vice-captain Robin Uthappa has not played to potential.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), JP Duminy, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c) (wk), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.