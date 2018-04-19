IPL 2018, KXIP vs SRH: Gayle's 104 takes Punjab to 193/3 against Sunrisers

Scorecard and commentary | Read in Telugu | Hindi | Kannada

Unsold twice during the IPL 2018 auction, Gayle had a point to prove. But Punjab were off to a rather slow start after electing to bat, the first time in 16 games that a captain wanted to strike first. KXIP skipper Ashwin did indicate during the toss that he wanted to give his batsmen time to settle down. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/25) bowled four dots before Rahul took a single off the fifth ball to get KXIP off the mark. In the next over, Chris Jordan (0/31) almost had Gayle caught at mid-on but the top-edge went wide off Kane Williamson and Gayle survived. KL Rahul too banked on the DRS to overturn an lbw call off Bhuvneshwar.

IPL special page | IPL schedule & results | Points table

The sluggish beginning for Punjab was evident - the hosts were 25/0 after four overs with Gayle smashing a six off Jordan in the 21st ball of the innings. Rashid Khan was hit over the midwicket region for two sixes in the next over and KXIP made up for the early slump. However, the struggling Rahul (18 off 21) departed off Rashid Khan after the ball skid through to strike his right leg in the eighth over. Siddarth Kaul (1/33) snared Mayank Agarwal three overs later.

Play Fantasy Cricket League

KXIP then made up by hitting 36 runs between the 3.1 to 5.6 overs, making 49/0 in the powerplay overall. Gayle, whose playing shots are few, changed gears after the 10th over.

SRH squad | SRH schedule & results

The 14th over of Rashid in particular returned big dividends. Gayle struck three big ones over the long-off boundary and then played a sweep over square leg for the fourth one in the same over, which provided 27 runs.

KXIP squad | KXIP schedule & results

Gayle wasn't playing the most exquisite shots either. But he packed his hits with power and floated it over the ropes to the crowd's joy. SRH bowlers somehow did not fling yorkers to Gayle, fearing he will charge out and connect it over the bowler. Karun Nair kept Gayle company till the 18th over until he was caught at deep midwicket by Shikhar Dhawan.

Gayle brought up his sixth IPL hundred, cutting Kaul for a single at point. Aaron Finch then routed Rashid Khan in the 20th over with a couple of big shots.

The unbeaten streak of the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up for a test against the mighty Kings XI Punjab. Punjab, playing their last home game before moving to the Holkar Stadium in Indore, hope to sign off on a high.