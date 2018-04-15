IPL 2018: CSK Vs KXIP: Live Updates: Harbhajan removes Rahul before Gayle smashes 22-ball 50

A confident Chennai would look to restrict an explosive Punjab batting attack which is studded with the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, et al.

Both the teams have made changes to their side. CSK having a forced change in the absence of Suresh Raina have brought in Murali Vijay. Punjab have replaced Marcus Stoinis with Chris Gayle while Barinder Sran has replaced injured Axar Patel.

Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the PCA stadium here on Sunday (April 15).

If Chennai would aim to extend their winning momentum by winning their successive match while Ravichandran Ashwin and his boys must be aiming to stun the two-time champions.

It is going to be an interesting battle between Dhoni and his former teammate Ashwin, who until this year was part of the latter's side. However, the local boy Harbhajan Singh - who will be donning Yellow Jersey - will be playing in front of his home crowd.

CSK roared in their previous two encounters and once again proved why they are one of the serious contenders for the title by pulling off sensational chases in the league so far.

However, the Yellow Brigade from down south has been dealt with a severe blow ahead of the encounter as their batting mainstay Suresh Raina, who has been ruled out of two matches because of a calf injury.

On the other hand, hosts Punjab will be looking to reverse the performance in this match after their disappointing performance in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

A win at home against the in-form Dhoni's side, Punjab's batting department needs to fire. Other than Lokesh Rahul, star batsmen Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Agarwal have struggled to get runs.

The team management will have high expectations from Aaron Finch, who missed the opening match against Delhi Daredevils and failed with the bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Punjab's spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman has surprised the batsmen with his deliveries and will once again try to exploit the home conditions. The hosts have a bowling depth with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Mujeeb, Axar Patel and Andrew Tye.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.