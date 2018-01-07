IPL 2018: Michael Hussey appointed batting coach of Chennai Super Kings

Chennai, Jan 7: Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey has been appointed as the new batting coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

It will be the return of the left-handed batsman in the CSK, this time around as batting coach after representing the side as a player in seven out of eight seasons of the IPL.

"I am really excited about returning to the Chennai Super Kings in a coaching capacity and working with the players to help them get the best out of themselves and also help to bring success to this great franchise," the Australian batting great said ahead of the upcoming IPL 2018 season.

Fondly referred to as Mr Cricket, Hussey is the third highest run-getter for CSK in the IPL with 1,768 runs, only behind Suresh Raina (3,699) and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2,987).

"I have so many great memories as a player and have made many wonderful friends in Chennai and now I am excited about giving back to the franchise in trying to help the next generation of CSK players," said the 42-year-old, who won the Orange Cap for most runs in the 2013 season.

Welcome back, Huss! Our summer is gonna be even more awesomesauce with this gentleman from Down Under back in the Yellow Brigade. This time, as the Batting Coach! #ReturnOfTheSuperKings #SummerIsComing #WhistlePodu 💛🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/7HjzWxogSj — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 6, 2018

"It is exciting to have CSK back in the competition and I am sure the fans are very happy to have their team back on the field," he added.

CSK won the IPL twice, finished runners-up on four occasions and qualified for the Playoffs in all eight seasons between 2008 and 2015.

"It's really nice to have Hussey back with us in a coaching capacity since he has played for us and possesses a keen cricketing brain," said K George John, Director, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited. "I'm sure he'll continue to be a huge asset to the franchise," John added.

Earlier last week, CSK announced to retain MS Dhoni, Raina and Ravindra Jadeja for the eleventh edition of the cash-rich league. Dhoni, who led the CSK in eight IPL seasons, has been retained for a whopping sum of Rs 15 crore while Raina would be paid Rs 11 crore. Jadeja has been retained for Rs 7 crore.