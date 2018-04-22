IPL 2018: RR Vs MI: Live Updates: Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bat first

Having finally found the winning touch, MI will look to continue in a similar vein against beleaguered RR.

"We will bat first. It's a good pitch, runs on the board is always nice. It's a big ground. I think we can defend the target on bigger grounds. Not really worried too much about Pollard's form. He hasn't got enough time with the bat. He's been a crucial part of the team. We back him and he's a match-winner for us. Same side for us," said Rohit after winning the toss.

"We were looking to bowl first anyway. It's about starting fresh. Mumbai is a quality team. Two changes for us, Dhawal Kulkarni in for Stuart Binny and Jofra Archer is playing in place of Ben Laughlin," said Rahane.

Two-time champions Mumbai Indians were off to a horrible start this season, suffering three successive reverses before skipper Rohit Sharma came to the team's rescue with a blazing 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 46-run drubbing of RCB has raised the morale of the players, and Mumbai Indians are seeking a similar outing against Rajasthan Royals, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Rohit was the reason behind the team breaking the run of losses and he is again going to be a key man for Mumbai Indians. West Indian Evin Lewis played his part with the bat, scoring 65, and then there are the likes of Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal. That Pollard has recovered from an injury is definitely good news for MI. Another positive development is Hardik's 5-ball 17 the other night.

MI's bowlers too are feeling confident after they were able to withstand the firepower of the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Led by India seamer Jasprit Bumrah, the Mumbai Indians bowling attack looks good with Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik, Mustafizur Rahman, Mayank Markande and Krunal.

The visitors are currently placed sixth with two points, having lost three of their four matches, but the situation is not new for the visitors as they have effected dramatic turnarounds in the past.

Little time for RR The hosts, on the other hand, were demoralised by Shane Watson's belligerent century and they have very little time to recover from the massive defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Captain Ajinkya Rahane will need to lead by example and inspire confidence in his players, besides making optimum utilisation of his meagre resources.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat.