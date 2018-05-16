IPL 2018: RCB vs SRH: Preview: Playing 11s, Timings, Live Streaming & More

RCB

It's simple. Win or perish situation it is for Virat Kohli and his band. The RCB have 10 points from 12 games with two to go. And they need two wins from the remaining matches to reach 14 points to be in the mix with Kolkata Knight Riders (14 points with a game left), Rajasthan Royals (12 points with a game left), Kings XI Punjab (12 points with two games left) and Mumbai Indians (10 points with two games left) for a place in the play-offs.

A defeat on the morrow against Sunrisers will reduce the final game of RCB against Rajasthan at Jaipur to almost an academic affair. As they say, there is no better occasion than a decisive match to produce a stunner.

Form factor

The RCB are still largely dependent on skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers for runs and against Sunrisers, who have a bevvy of brilliant T20 bowlers, the two heavyweights will require to chip in.

The RCB bowlers came up with a superb effort to bundle out Kings XI Punjab to a below 100 total at Indore recently and they will require an encore against the likes of Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan.

SRH

There are no such worries for the Hyderabad side. They have already qualified for the play-offs and now sit on top of the table with 18 points and they would like to extend that lead over the Chennai Super Kings and consolidate their No 1 rankings for this season. They may just think of giving opportunities to a couple of players from the reserve ranks.

1

43461

Form factor

SRH batting has been led by skipper Williamson and he has been ably supported by the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan at various junctures. And their bowling has been splendid, barring a couple of aberrations, in the hands of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib and Rasheed Khan.

They have been excellent as a unit and against RCB, rest assured, their intensity levels will be touching the top mark.

Weather

The met office has fixed the hottest point at 32C on the match day, which is set to be partly cloudy. There could be a surprising spell of rain in the evening but nothing to throw the match out of gear as yet.

The pitch

The Chinnaswamy has given us two pitches - one fits smooth stroke play and one that grips the ball and make batsmen toil for runs. It will be interesting to see which one we get on the morrow when a top bowling side meets team that has two wonderful contemporary batsmen.

Teams (From) Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

Match starts at 8:00 pm IST

Live on Star Sports



Live streaming on Hotstar