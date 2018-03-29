IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore matches rescheduled due to Karnataka Polls

IPL 2018 Full Schedule | IPL Special Site

The state of Karnataka will go for polls on May 12, 2018, and the RCB were supposed to play a game against Delhi Daredevils at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on the same date. Now, the organisers have decided to change the date keeping the security concerns in mind.

The police administration wouldn't be able to provide security to the cricketers and fans in the stadium as most of the deployment is done for poll duty.

As per a BCCI release, Match No. 19 to be played in New Delhi on April 21, 2018, between the Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will now be a home game of the RCB and will be held in Bengaluru.

While Match No. 45 which was to be played in Bengaluru on May 12, 2018, between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils will now be a home game of DD and will be held in New Delhi.

Both the matches will begin at 8 PM IST.