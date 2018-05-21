IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Promised plenty but failed to deliver

In 2018, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were able to kept themselves in the mix for a berth in the play-offs till their last match against Rajasthan Royals. But failed to leap over that last stone and went out of the tournament.

Here Mykhel gives a report card of Royal Challengers Bangalore based on their performance in the league phase.

WHAT WENT RIGHT

The Royal Challengers Bangalore were driven by stellar efforts by three men - skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and pacer Umesh Yadav. Kohli came out at different batting positions, including as an opener, and contributed important runs.

Umesh, generally a profligate customer in limited over versions, found his range and took wickets consistently in the Power Plays at a reasonable economy rate. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal too came up with some tidy spells for the Royal Challengers.

WHAT WENT WRONG

Quite a few in fact. To begin with Kohli did not look sharp while leading Royal Challengers as he does while doing the India job. He seemed too dependent on Daniel Vettori and Ashish Nehra at crucial times. So much so that, Kohli once said he transferred the decision-making powers to his bowlers at the death overs. No wonder then, the RCB's death over worries persisted throughout the tournament.

Not the ideal way to bow out but showings from AB and Umesh augurs well for what's to come in the future.





The Royal Challengers also struggled to find the right balance, especially while using their foreign recruits. England all-rounder Chris Woakes was used in the initial phase of the tournament and he was benched after five matches. Even though his economy rate stood a tad over 10, Woakes had taken eight wickets. And Moeen Ali, another proper all-rounder in their rota, had to wait towards the end of the league phase for chances.

And of course, they let go Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in the auction and both of them had good season for Kings XI Punjab and it can only be imagined their impact had they been with the Royal Challengers.

THE ROAD AHEAD

Now, they are out of this edition of the IPL, the Royal Challengers can keep some plans for the coming edition. The No 1 slot on the list should go to employing a set of proper scouts to rope in good domestic talents and you have plenty of that at your own home.

Made most of the chances he got and stood up when the team needed him with both bat and ball.

Highest run-getter

Virat Kohli: 530 (50s: 4)

Highest Wicket taker

Umesh Yadav: 20 (Eco: 7.86, Best: 3/23)

Disappointment

Sarfaraz Khan. Royal Challengers Bangalore retained him ahead of the likes of Gayle and Rahul. Sarfaraz returns: 51 runs from seven matches at 10.20.