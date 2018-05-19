IPL 2018: Virat Kohli blames batsmen for not showing composure after RCB go out

Royal Challengers went down by 30 runs in a must-win game against Royals here and Kohli said the decision making of other batsmen was not up to the scratch as RCB were booted out of this year's IPL.

IPL PAGE | SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE

AB was batting beautifully, the decision-making of the others was poor. It shouldn't have been repeated by five-six guys in a row. Disappointed to not finish this off after we were cruising, just to see the way it unfolded after that hurts," said Kohli after the match.

1

43463

Kohli said the RCB wanted to strengthen their middle-order but the effort he said did not fructify.

"It was a great position at one stage but the way we fumbled it wasn't ideal. We wanted to strengthen our middle order that hasn't been our strength for the last few years, something we need to look forward to over the next year and beyond.

"Scoring and stress in the middle order can't always be on a guy like AB. Here, others around him just didn't show enough composure," said Kohli.

The RCB were depending too much on Kohli (530 runs) and AB de Villiers (480 runs) this season for runs after letting Chris Gayle go. They had retained Sarfaraz Khan but he did not get too many games and even in those games the middle order batsman could not make any impact.

However, Kohli was also quick to point out the positives from the season. "Quite a few positives: Umesh (Yadav) was outstanding, (Yuzvendra) Chahal was good, (Mohammad) Siraj took his opportunities and Moeen (Ali) grabbed his chances and gave us the balance," said Kohli.

20 wickets now in #VIVOIPL 2018 for @y_umesh 🙌❤️



What a fiery spell by a fast bowler in this sweltering heat 🔥🔥🔥#RRvRCB #PlayBold #RCB pic.twitter.com/TfAJ8KP12s — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) May 19, 2018

The defeat against Rajasthan Royals meant that Kohli's side was knocked out of the IPL as they have only 12 points from 14 games. Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, who are playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad later in the night, have 14 points while Mumbai Indians, who also have 12 points with a game in hand, are ahead in the net run rate.