IPL 2019: 50-50 on their minds, Cricket's mega stars get ready for annual carnival

MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

For Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings is an extended family where he always seemed to be in control. He has created a different kind of legacy in IPL with three titles and has a legacy to defend. And who knows whether these are the last seven games at the Chepauk where CSK fans will get to watch their beloved 'Thala' in his canary yellow jersey.

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Virat Kohli has nothing to prove as a batsman after his heady accomplishments over the years but eight years as RCB captain without an IPL title, sticks out like a sore thumb. Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir's not so charitable comments on Kohli's IPL captaincy wouldn't have gone unnoticed as far as the India captain is concerned and he would be happy to turn the corner even though World Cup has perhaps occupied 90 percent of his mind space.

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Rohit Sharma perhaps leads a franchise which is the most demanding amongst the eight teams and nothing short of a final appearance or a trophy makes the owners happy. The India vice-captain also has three IPL titles under his belt but there would be no less pressure to win a fourth title and at the same time keep a tab on Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah's workload.

Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals)

Ajinkya Rahane will perhaps ponder on how he slipped out of the ODI radar after playing his part in the 2015 edition and a good show for Rajasthan Royals will certainly lift his spirits. With Steve Smith ready to sing the redemption song and the two mavericks in Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler adding the zing, Royals will be serious contenders for a place in the play-offs.

R Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab)

Ravichandran Ashwin has said he is "no slouch with white ball" and will probably carry a baggage of angst now that it is crystal clear that he has missed the World Cup bus. With find of English cricket Sam Curran in his ranks, Ashwin will aim to make a statement. But if his variations could trouble a Kohli or a Rohit, he certainly would have made a point and also helped Kings XI Punjab gain the upper hand.

Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Capitals)

Shreyas Iyer all this while must have cursed his luck for not being considered worthy enough to be in the scheme of things for the World Cup. Just like Delhi has decided to shed 'Daredevilry' for 'Capital' in search of luck, the immensely talented Iyer will also like the rub of the green to go his way in company of Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

Disnesh Karthik (Kolkata Knight Riders)

For Dinesh Karthik, it will be a tense four-week period where he will have to time and again do justice to his finisher's tag but also live up to the expectations of the Kolkata Knight Riders, which has a solid fan base.

Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The only foreign leader Kane Williamson will certainly feel a bit less pressure this time with David Warner back in the mix for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Australian cricket's 'perennial bad boy' will be out there to prove a point to one and all who had all but written him off after the ball tampering scandal. This will help Williamson get his strategies in place with Rashid Khan expected to be the trump card.