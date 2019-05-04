Cricket

IPL 2019: KKIP vs CSK preview, where to watch, live streaming: Chennai eye top spot, pride at stake for Punjab

By
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK will be eyeing the top spot

Mohali, May 4: Already assured of a play-off berth, table toppers Chennai Super Kings will aim to maintain their pole position with a victory over a struggling Kings XI Punjab in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) group league encounter here on Sunday (May 5).

IPL Special Page | Points Table

After a defeat against Mumbai Indians in an earlier match, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK bounced back with a massive 80-run win over Delhi Capitals in their last game, to once again capture the No.1 spot.

Heavy loss against Mumbai Indians saw their net run-rate falling and now with just a game left in the league stage, the defending champions need a win to maintain their dominance and cement their position at the top.

(With PTI inputs)

Dhoni magic

With 18 points from 13 games, a win will give them 20 points, which is unlikely to be achieved by any other team.

In their previous match against Delhi Capitals, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina guided the team to a challenging 179 for four and then restricted the opponent to just 99.

Terrific Tahir

Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven scalps between them as they wrecked havoc.

Dhoni, Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis will look to score big runs in Mohali, while Tahir and Harbhajan will aim to flummox the Kings XI batsmen with their spin magic.

Ashwin's worries

In contrast, Kings XI Punjab, who are already out of the play-offs race, would be playing only for pride.

KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that powerplay has been one of his team's "massive problems".

"Powerplay has been one of our massive problems. Most games that we won is because through the middle overs or sometimes in the death overs where you had some incredible performances by (Mohammed) Shami or Sam (Curran), something like that," said Ashwin.

Gayle force

Their in-form openers Chris Gayle and K L Rahul, who have been among runs, would be keen to come good against CSK.

The likes of Sam Curran, Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran will have to shoulder more responsibility in the middle-order. Their bowling largely depends on skipper Ashwin and Shami.

Match schedule

May 5

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings

4pm at PCA Stadium, Mohali

Live on Star Sports Network

Live streaming on Hotstar

Live updates on myKhel.com

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
