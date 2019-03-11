Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings keeper-batsman Jagadeesan in awe of talismanic captain MS Dhoni's fitness

By
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings keeper batsman Jagadeesan in awe of talismanic captain MS Dhonis fitness
File photo: CSK skipper MS Dhoni in conversation with teammate Harbhajan Singh

Chennai, March 11: Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batsman N Jagadeesan is in awe of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's fitness and said the legendary stumper was supremely fit and so calm.

"He is supremely fit. You really can't say he is 37 because of the way he moves, he is so swift around the field. And he is just so calm. He rarely speaks, but those few words lift the team," Jagadeesan was quoted as saying on the CSK website.

The flamboyant batsman, who is yet to make his IPL debut, said he got to watch Dhoni closely, adding that he got inputs from the talismanic captain.

IPL Special Site | CSK Complete Squad

"You don't see Dhoni keep at the nets, he is someone who keeps directly in the games. But he is always there to guide you. I will be doing my drills and, at times when Mahi bhai sees me, he takes the time out to come and give me inputs. If I have doubts in my wicketkeeping or batting I go to him," Jagadeesan said.

The 23-year old cricketer said he had learnt by sharing the dressing room with some of the game's legends and added it was special to return to the same dressing room.

"To be coming back to the same dressing room is something special. I'm seeking to further my experience and learn more. As a cricketer I really learnt a lot, sharing the dressing room with some of the legends of the game was an experience in itself," he added.

"I not only got to learn technical stuff. I also got to see how they prepare before a game mentally, how they carry themselves on and off the field."

Jagadeesan is part of CSK's preparatory camp at the MA Chidambaram stadium here. Indian Test batsman Murali Vijay joined the camp on Sunday. Other CSK players, including Suresh Raina, Mohit Sharma, Karn Sharma and KM Asif, among others, have been training ahead of IPL-12. CSK takes on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL-12 opener on March 23.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 20:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue