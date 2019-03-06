IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Players list: Complete squad of MS Dhoni-led CSK

CSK had a fairy tale finish in the last edition of the Indian Premier League as they were returning after serving two-years' suspension but they put everyone in awe with their sensational game all through the season. They were a team to defeat all through the season and the finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad couldn't crack the code to beat CSK as they were defeated by the eventual champions on four occasions, including the final.

Before the start of the 2018 season, the two-time champions were called the 'daddy's team' as the team comprised of several players above 30 years of age. But MS Dhoni's tactical moves and the way the experienced players absorbed the pressure match-after-match and steered the team to victories proved the value of seasoned campaigners.

The team didn't make too many any changes for the 12th season as the team management reposed its faith in the senior players. In the IPL auction, CSK bought just two players.

Here's all you need to know about CSK for IPL 2019:

Home Ground: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Squad strength: 25 (8 overseas)

Coach: Stephen Flemming

Players Bought at IPL Auction 2019:

Mohit Sharma - Rs 5 crore

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Rs 20 lac

Players Retained: MS Dhoni (C&wk), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.