IPL 2019: CSK Vs KKR: Live Updates: Andre Russell's composed fifty takes KKR to 108/9 after batting collapse

Chennai, April 8: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be focussing on containing the big-hitting batsman Andre Russell when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (April 9).
In a clash between two teams with a battery of quality spinners, a batsman of Russell's calibre may just prove to be the difference between the two sides. Both the teams have four wins each and have been in pretty impressive form. Both will be eyeing victory to go at the top of the points table.
MS Dhoni-led CSK, who beat Kings XI Punjab at the same venue rather convincingly, will be wary of the Dinesh Karthik's KKR.
The Knight Riders are also coming off an all-round clinical win over Rajasthan Royals. With two teams having an array of top-notch spinners, the onus would be on the batsmen to counter them, given the nature of the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Since spinners have dominated the Chepauk turf so far. Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja have done exceedingly well for Chennai in the tournament. But in this game, they will face stiff competition from KKR's spin trio of Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla.
These two teams have faced each other 19 times, CSK won 11 times while KKR have tasted win on 7 occasions. Last year, these two teams one a game each.
Here are the live updates from the match between CSK and KKR:
Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson will open the innings for Chennai as they chase 109. Kolkata Knight Riders to start with a spinner. Chawla bowls first over.
A dubious distinction for KKR batsmen today.
In five matches of #IPL2019 before today, not one KKR batsman had got out for a duck. Tonight as many as four failed to open their account! #CSKvKKR— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) April 9, 2019
Four! A boundary on the final delivery and Russell brings up his fifty off 44 deliveries. 15 runs came from the final over bowled by Kuggeleijn and KKR manage to 108/9 after 20 overs. Overall it was a brilliant effort from Chennai bowlers but Russell's composed knock ensured KKR weren't all out. Harbhajan Singh gave him a reprieve early on.
Andre Russell has been hitting a six every five balls in #IPL2019.😱#IPL #CSKvKKR https://t.co/tHJNL2SGhz— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 9, 2019
Four! Russell pulls Kuggeleijn and a misfield near the ropes by Rayudu costs a boundary. He moves on to 46*.
SIX!! Hundred comes up for KKR with a maximum off Andre Russell. It was hit with great power.
19.1! Gurney takes a single, Russell ON STRIKE! 5 balls left.
Just 6 came from the 19th over bowled by Chahar and Russell didn't get to rotate the strike on the final delivery. Gurney will take the strike in the final over. He has a reputation of hitting sixes. #KKR - 93/9 after 19 overs.
SIX!! Russell hits Chahar high in the air but it was connected well and the ball landed just before sightscreen for a maximum.
Deepak Chahar will be bowling the 19th over for CSK. Russell on strike.
8 runs came from that over bowled by Kuggeleijn. #KKR - 87/9 after 18 overs. 12 balls are remaining. Can Andre Russell finish with a flourish??
Four! Russell muscles Kuggeleijn and the ball races towards the long-on boundary. Powerful stroke from the Jamaican.
2 runs came from that over bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. KKR 79/9 after 17 overs. Andre Russell will take the strike in the next over. All hopes with him.
Wicket! Prasidh Krishna also departs for a duck. Harbhajan takes the catch and Jadeja gets a wicket. KKR - 79/9 after 16.3 overs.
A single on the final ball of the spell bowled by Harbhajan. Russell is on strike. KKR - 77/8 after 16 overs. Superb spell from Harbhajan - 4-0-15-2 comes to an end.
Run Out! Kuldeep Yadav (0) sacrifices his wicket for Andre Russell. The set batsman ran towards the crease to take the strike but there wasn't a single for the taking. KKR - 76/8 after 15.4 overs.
Wicket! Piyush Chawla (8) has been stumped by MS Dhoni. Harbhajan Singh bowls it wide, watching the batsman stepping down the ground and Dhoni does the rest with his gloves. Slow stumping from MSD. KKR - 76/7 after 15.3 overs.
Review lost! A desperate appeal from Imran Tahir against Andre Russell. Dhoni - who wasn't convinced - went upstairs. The ball tracking showed the ball was missing the stumps. KKR - 75/6 after 15 overs.
Four! Hammered down the ground. There was hardly Tahir or the fielders could do against the power of Andre Russell.
7 runs came from that over and KKR reach 70/6 after 14 overs.
Four! Andre Russell pulls Kuggeleijn and gets a boundary. DRE RUSS is looking to attack the NZ pacer.
Brilliant work in the deep by Ravindra Jadeja and he converts a maximum from Russell to just 1.
SIX!! Piyush Chawla too joins the party as he hits Imran Tahir for a maximum. He will have to take some risks before Russell settles down and attacks CSK pacers.
Dropped! Russell skies Tahir and Harbhajan Singh failed to catch it. How costly it is going to be for them?
Good comeback by Harbhajan after being hit for a maximum off DRE RUSS. 7 came from it. KKR - 50/6 in 12 overs.
SIX!! First maximum of the night and it came from the bat of DRE RUSS. Harbhajan has been hit for a biggie.
Wicket! MS Dhoni stumps Shubman Gill for 9. Gill failed to read the googly from Imran Tahir and misses the ball. The veteran strikes again and Kolkata Knight Riders are in all sorts of trouble. Superb stumping from MSD. KKR - 47/6 after 10.1 overs.
Wicket keeping is not as easy as dhoni makes it look 👀 . That was a tough stumping done with such ease 🤲 #KKRvCSK— Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) April 9, 2019
Wicket! Imran Tahir strikes as he gets rid of Dinesh Karthik for 19. KKR skipper looked to slog sweep the spinner but Harbhajan took a brilliant catch at short mid-wicket. KKR - 44/5 after 8.4 overs.
Four! Dinesh Karthik plays Tahir too fine and was lucky that the ball didn't hit the stumps, gets a boundary.
Harbhajan finishes his second over by conceding 4 from it. KKR reach 37/4. Gill and Karthik are looking to rotate the strike and revive their team.
Harsha Bhogle praises Harbhajan.
Wonderful watching the crafty Bhajji bowl. Class doesn't grow old!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 9, 2019
4 runs came from Kuggeleijn's first over. KKR are 33/4 after 7 overs.
At the end of the powerplay, KKR reach 29/4 after 6 overs. Good start from CSK but there is an opportunity for Shubman Gill and local boy Dinesh Karthik to play a good knock.
Four! Brilliant shot from Karthik towards point off Jadeja. Top quality shot from the KKR skipper.
Wicket! Deepak Chahar comes back strongly after being hit for two fours and lures Robin Uthappa (11) to pull him again, but this time Kedar Jadhav was present in the deep to catch him. #KKR - 24/4 after 4.4 overs.
Four, Four! Robin Uthappa hits Deepak Chahar for back-to-back boundaries. Good batting from the senior-pro. KKR - 24/3 after 4.2 overs.
Four! Dinesh Karthik gets an edge and the ball races towards third man boundary off Jadeja. It went fastly down the ground after beating Shane Watson at slip. First boundary for KKR with the bat.
Brilliant over from Chahar has he concedes just 1 (via wide) and picks up the wicket of Nitish Rana. KKR - 9/3 after 3 overs.
Wicket! Nitish Rana too departs for a duck as he tried to pull Deepak Chahar but finds Rayudu at short mid-wicket. Excellent bowling from Chahar. #KKR 9/3 after 2.3 overs.
Wicket! Harbhajan Singh strikes in his first over and gets rid of Sunil Narine (6) cheaply. The batsman mistimed Harbhajan and Deepak Chahar took a good catch at point. KKR - 8/2 after 1.5 overs.
Wicket! Chris Lynn (0) has been trapped in front by Deepak Chahar and the umpire raises his index finger. The pacer has once again struck with the new ball for CSK. KKR - 6/1 after 1 over.
5! Overthrow from Ambati Rayudu and the ball goes towards the boundary.
Deepak Chahar will start with the new ball for Chennai Super Kings. Lynn and Narine are going to be a tough opponent for the pacer.
1st Innings! Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine are going to open the innings for KKR and Chennai Super Kings are stepping into the field.
The dew is going to play a major role here.
So Dhoni chooses to chase. Says dew is the reason. It is a pity that for all the preparation, the analytics, the match-ups, the biggest factor in a game is something players have no control over.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 9, 2019
KKR (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna.
CSK (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
Dinesh Karthik: We would have bowled first as well due to the dew factor. But now that we're batting first, need to put runs on the board. Yes, the bowlers practise it a lot but it's not easy at all. We're unchanged.
MS Dhoni: We'll bowl first. We're getting consistent dew here over the last few days and so, we want to chase. Not much (regarding belief in player match ups). At the end of the day, you need to focus on your own strengths. If some of our bowlers are doing really well and has a good chance of getting a particular batsman out, we might try. We're playing the same team.
Dre Russ is in the house!
The big man Dre Russ in the house 🤙🤙#CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/V4NLxp45at— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2019
Both the teams are playing unchanged.
Toss: CSK have won the toss, elect to bowl against KKR.
MS Dhoni wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the @KKRiders 👌#CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/2cYE5T0bDW— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2019
Tonight, it is going to be a battle between Chennai's local boy Dinesh Karthik and Chennai's adopted son MS Dhoni.
The @ChennaiIPL will take on @KKRiders tonight at the Chepauk Stadium.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2019
Which colour will shine bright today? #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/8f5TmVsu6t
KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Chennai to support his team last year.
#Throwback #IPL 2018: Remember the 📷 that broke the internet the last time we were in #Chennai 🤩@iamsrk @msdhoni #CSKvKKR #SRK #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/SOcOchHiXX— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2019
Shubman Gill slammed his maiden IPL fifty when the last time these two teams faced each other. KKR came out victorious in that game.
Guess who scored his maiden #VIVOIPL 5⃣0⃣ when we last faced @ChennaiIPL 😍#CSKvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/7b0FLMv4Fg— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2019
CSK leaving for Chepauk for the big game!
Ready for Colour Purple! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvKKR 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/3W6BxKK63y— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 9, 2019
