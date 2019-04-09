IPL 2019: CSK Vs KKR: Live Updates: Andre Russell's composed fifty takes KKR to 108/9 after batting collapse

Chennai, April 8: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be focussing on containing the big-hitting batsman Andre Russell when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (April 9).

In a clash between two teams with a battery of quality spinners, a batsman of Russell's calibre may just prove to be the difference between the two sides. Both the teams have four wins each and have been in pretty impressive form. Both will be eyeing victory to go at the top of the points table.

MS Dhoni-led CSK, who beat Kings XI Punjab at the same venue rather convincingly, will be wary of the Dinesh Karthik's KKR.

The Knight Riders are also coming off an all-round clinical win over Rajasthan Royals. With two teams having an array of top-notch spinners, the onus would be on the batsmen to counter them, given the nature of the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Since spinners have dominated the Chepauk turf so far. Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja have done exceedingly well for Chennai in the tournament. But in this game, they will face stiff competition from KKR's spin trio of Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla.

These two teams have faced each other 19 times, CSK won 11 times while KKR have tasted win on 7 occasions. Last year, these two teams one a game each.

