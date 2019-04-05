Cricket

IPL 2019: CSK vs KXIP: Preview, probable XI, where to watch

By
Chennai Super Kings look to bounce back against in form Punjab
Chennai Super Kings look to bounce back against in form Punjab

Chennai, April 5: Chennai Super Kings will face Kings XI Punjab on Saturday (April 6) at the M A Chidambaram stadium aiming to get back on track after the mauling they suffered against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium a couple of days ago. Chennai will be happy to return to their den against a strong opponent and here's MyKhel preview.

The Chennai outfit fell victim to the brilliance of Hardik Pandya at the Wankhede and tasted their first defeat in four games. Uncharacteristically, the Chennai fielders too were sloppy on that Mumbai night adding to their woes. After losing Ambati Rayudu in the first over, they never really found the rhythm and losing wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, Chennai lost by 35 runs. That said the form of Rayudu, who had a fine IPL 2018 to get back into India reckoning, is a matter concern and has robbed Chennai of much-needed start.

The Punjab outfit is in good space after two successive wins and they scored an against-the-tide win over Delhi Capitals thanks to hat-trick man Sam Curran. They have taken the 'Mankading' controversy quite nicely in their stride and perhaps also used the hurting point as a source of motivation. Punjab under Ashwin are well-equipped to challenge Chennai at their home and would be eyeing a third win on the trot.

Chennai Super Kings: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner/Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthy

The match will be live on Star Sports networks from 4 pm and will be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow the MyKhel live updates.

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 12:51 [IST]
