IPL 2019: DD vs CSK: Preview, where to watch, timing, live streaming, key battles, probable XI

1. The Pant factor

Till Rishabh Pant arrived, the match between Capitals and Mumbai Indians was in balance. But he changed the course with a whirlwind fifty as Capitals transformed a middling total into an improbable one. The Mumbai bowlers including Jasprit Bumrah were taken to cleaners by Pant in an innings littered with several unorthodox shots. Of course the Chennai bowlers are battle hardened veterans who know how to counter each and every eventuality on the field. It will be a sight to behold Pant taking on the Chennai bowlers.

2. Key battle - Suresh Raina vs Kagiso Rabada

It is not for nothing that Raina has been labelled as the Mr Consistent in IPL. At Chepauk, the left-handed batsman crossed 5000 IPL runs in his 177th game - all for the Chennai outfit. He is an assured presence in the middle who can play the dual role of enforcer and anchor. But he may meet his match on Tuesday in Rabada, the quick from South Africa, who had an excellent game against the Mumbai Indians. Rabad can touch 150 clicks quite effortlessly and Raina will have to be on top of his game to counter the Protea pacer. It will certainly have a say in the match.

3. Chennai's experience

Right from their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai have a number of cricketers who have seen and weathered many battles. It's their strength too. They have a man for almost all situations. They know how to win matches and they don't mind looking ugly for that. Compared to Chennai, Delhi are way short of experience but they have youth and exuberance of Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer and opener Prithvi Shaw. It will be a sparkling contest between the old guard and the Generation Y.

4. Probable XI

Chennai: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma.

5. Telecast

The match will be live on Star Sports from 8 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow the game through Mykhel live updates.