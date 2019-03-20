Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Delhi has one of the best bowling attacks in IPL, says Ishant Sharma

By Pti
ishant

New Delhi, March 20: India speedster speedster Ishant Sharma believes his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals has one of the best bowling attacks for the upcoming edition of the event.

IPL Special Page | IPL Full Schedule | IPL Photo Gallery

The Delhi Capitals boast of a perfect combination of fast and spin bowlers with the likes of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada in their side, according to Ishant.

"Our team has picked up some great bowling options in the squad and with the likes of Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada also in the team. I think we have one of the best bowling line-ups this time. We have some very good all-rounders along with great spinners, which shall help us in restricting teams from scoring freely," Ishant said.

Talking about his goals, the Indian pacer said he is eager to take more wickets in the IPL, starting on March 23. "I feel there is a huge ambition for me this season. I am very focused on taking more wickets throughout the tournament instead of just bowling well.

"Of course, taking wickets depends on how well you bowl, but the most important thing is that you use your good performance by helping the team in taking important wickets," said the 30-year-old.

Ishant, who has taken 58 wickets with an economy of 8.2 in his IPL career, believes that his team has a great blend of pacers and spinners in the squad. Speaking on his return to Delhi, Ishant said he is extremely happy to represent his home city in the IPL.

"I have played for different teams in the IPL but it makes me immensely happy to be able to represent Delhi Capitals this season. Being a Delhi boy, it is a great chance for me to represent my home side and my most important target is to make the Capitals win the coveted title," said the lanky bowler.

"It will be crucial for us to start well against Mumbai Indians in their home ground. We know the crowd will be behind them, but our team has enough experience to tackle the pressure and perform against a strong line-up. We are all looking forward to playing our first match of this exciting new season," Ishant said.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 19:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue