IPL 2019: Former Indian women’s cricket team coach Tushar Arothe arrested in IPL betting case

IPL SPECIAL SITE | IPL 2019: 15 held for betting during an Indian Premier League match

According to reports, Arothe along with 19 others was apprehended on Monday (April 2). All the accused were later release on bail. This is the second betting-related arrest that has come to light on Tuesday, after 15 were held for betting in Jaipur during the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match.

“We arrested Tushar Arothe along with 18 other persons during a raid at a cafe. Their phones & vehicles have been seized,” JS Jadeja, DCP Crime Branch, Vadodara was quoted as saying by ANI.

Arothe was appointed as the coach of the Indian women’s team in 2017 after a previous stint as the India women’s fielding coach and head coach between 2008 and 2012.

However, Arothe was removed after guiding the team to the World Cup final. This was after the BCCI received complaints from senior players about his training methods.

Source: (With agency inputs)