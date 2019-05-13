IPL 2019: Full list of award winners at the 12th edition of Indian Premier League

1. IPL 2019 Winner: Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians lifted their fourth IPL Trophy, all under Rohit Sharma. The Rohit Sharma-led side received Rs 20 crore prize money and trophy. All the players, support staff of the team received mementoes.
Previous Champions:
2008 - Rajasthan Royals (RR)
2009 - Deccan Chargers (DC)
2010 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
2011 - CSK
2012 - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
2013 - Mumbai Indians (MI)
2014 - KKR
2015 - MI
2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
2017 - MI
2018 - CSK
Runner-up - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
CSK got Rs 12.50 crore and trophy. All the players, support staff of the team received mementoes.
Previous losing finalists:
2008 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
2009 - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
2010 - Mumbai Indians (MI)
2011 - RCB
2012 - CSK
2013 - CSK
2014 - Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
2015 - CSK
2016 - RCB
2017 - Rising Pune Supergiant
2018 - Sunrisers Hyderabad
3. Orange Cap (Most runs in tournament): David Warner
David Warner (692 runs from 12 matches) 1 century and 8 fifties for the Australian batsman in this season. The award carries Rs 10 lakh and trophy.
Previous Winners:
2008 - Shaun Marsh (KXIP) - 616 runs
2009 - Matthew Hayden (CSK) - 572
2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 618
2011 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 608
2012 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 733
2013 - Michael Hussey (CSK) - 733
2014 - Robin Uthappa (KKR) - 660
2015 - David Warner (SRH) - 562
2016 - Virat Kohli (RCB) - 973
2017 - David Warner (SRH) - 641 runs
2018 - Kane Williamson (SRH) - 735 runs
4. Purple Cap (Most wickets in tournament) - Imran Tahir
Imran Tahir 26 wickets
CSK's veteran spinner Imran Tahir won the award for picking up 26 wickets in 15 matches and bagged the Purple Cap. He pipped his South African teammate Kagiso Rabada by picking up a couple of wickets in the final. He gets Rs 10 lakh and trophy.
Previous winners:
2008 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) - 22 wickets
2009 - RP Singh (DC) - 23
2010 - Pragyan Ojha (DC) - 23
2011 - Lasith Malinga (MI) - 28
2012 - Morne Morkel (DD) - 25
2013 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 32
2014 - Mohit Sharma (CSK) - 23
2015 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 26
2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 23
2017 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 26
2018 - Andrew Tye (KXIP) - 24 wickets
Super Striker of the Season: Andre Russell
The KKR all-rounder was awarded a sum of Rs 10 lac and trophy for winning the super striker of the season award. He hit 52 sixes and 31 fours in 14 games he played for KKR. He scored at an incredible strike rate of 204.81 in this season.
Most Valuable Player of the Season: Andre Russell
The KKR all-rounder also won the Most Valuable Player of the season award. He was awarded the TATA Harrier SUV for winning the award. Russell scored 369 points in the entire season to win this award.
FBB Stylish Player of the Season: KL Rahul
Kings XI Punjab opener KL Rahul was adjudged the most stylish player of the season for playing some stylish shots all through the tournament. Hardik Pandya collected the award of Rs 10 lac and trophy on the behalf of the Karnataka cricketer.
Perfect Catch of the Season - Kieron Pollard
Perfect Catch of the Season award was given to Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard for his brilliant catch of Suresh Raina during the league game against CSK.
The big-hitting cricketer from Trinidad and Tobago - who scored a match-winning 41* for his team in the final against CSK - got Rs 10 lac for taking that incredible catch.
Emerging player of the season: Shubman Gill of KKR
The talented Kolkata Knight Riders' batsman Shubman Gill was chosen the emerging player of the season for his brilliant work with the bat in IPL 2019. He grabbed on each and every opportunity at hands proved that he could be the next big star in Indian cricket. He received a sum of Rs 10 lac and trophy.
Dream 11 Game Changer of the season: Rahul Chahar of MI
The Mumbai Indians' leg-spinner was potent weapon for his team in the tournament and changed the course of the game for his team whenever his captain introduced him into the middle. Even in the big final, the youngster returned with impeccable figures of 1/14 from his 4 overs which proved to be crucial for his team.
Paytm Fair Play Award: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad were awarded the Fair Play Award of the season for playing the game in the best spirit of the game. The award was collected by VVS Laxman on the behalf of his team.
This award was given to SRH after being judged by the Umpires, over the course of the league and playoff matches during the season, to have best upheld the spirit of the game in their matches. The Umpires rated each of the two teams in each match based on the following criteria: upholding spirit of the game during the match; showing respect to the opposition; showing respect for the laws of the game; and showing respect to the Umpires. Additional credit was given for examples of exceptional behaviour in line with the above criteria (for example a fielder signalling that a ball had not been caught cleanly or a batsman walking without waiting for the Umpire's decision).