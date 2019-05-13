IPL 2019: Full list of award winners at the 12th edition of Indian Premier League

Hyderabad, May 12: Mumbai Indians defeated holders Chennai Super Kings in nail-biting final and created history by lifting the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the record fourth time here Sunday (May 12).

In a game that went down the wire, Rohit Sharma-led side held their nerves and remained unconquered by the Chennai Super Kings in this season. These two teams faced each other four times in IPL 2019 and Mumbai Indians came out victorious on all occasions.

IPL SPECIAL SITE | MI CROWNED 2019 CHAMPIONS | STATS

Chasing a competitive total of 150, former Australia cricketer Shane Watson, who opened the innings for CSK, scored 80 off 59 deliveries but was unlucky to get dismissed run out in the final over as CSK fell short by just a run in the end. With 2 needed from the final delivery, Mumbai Indians' veteran pacer Lasith Malinga trapped batsman Shardul Thakur leg before and clinch the win.

Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the man of the match for his impressive figures of 2/14. The India pacer showed again why he's called one of the best white-ball bowler in the world with his calm and composed bowling the death overs.

As the curtains came down on the 12th edition of the homegrown league, individual awards were given away.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener David Warner won the Orange Cap for scoring most runs (692) in the tournament and Chennai Super Kings' Imran Tahir (26 wickets) won the Purple Cap award for being the leading wicket-taker in the season.

Who else struck it big? Find out here.

1. IPL 2019 Winner: Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians lifted their fourth IPL Trophy, all under Rohit Sharma. The Rohit Sharma-led side received Rs 20 crore prize money and trophy. All the players, support staff of the team received mementoes. Previous Champions: 2008 - Rajasthan Royals (RR)

2009 - Deccan Chargers (DC)

2010 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

2011 - CSK

2012 - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

2013 - Mumbai Indians (MI)

2014 - KKR

2015 - MI

2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

2017 - MI

2018 - CSK Runner-up - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CSK got Rs 12.50 crore and trophy. All the players, support staff of the team received mementoes. Previous losing finalists: 2008 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

2009 - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

2010 - Mumbai Indians (MI)

2011 - RCB

2012 - CSK

2013 - CSK

2014 - Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

2015 - CSK

2016 - RCB

2017 - Rising Pune Supergiant

2018 - Sunrisers Hyderabad 3. Orange Cap (Most runs in tournament): David Warner David Warner (692 runs from 12 matches) 1 century and 8 fifties for the Australian batsman in this season. The award carries Rs 10 lakh and trophy. Previous Winners: 2008 - Shaun Marsh (KXIP) - 616 runs

2009 - Matthew Hayden (CSK) - 572

2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 618

2011 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 608

2012 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 733

2013 - Michael Hussey (CSK) - 733

2014 - Robin Uthappa (KKR) - 660

2015 - David Warner (SRH) - 562

2016 - Virat Kohli (RCB) - 973

2017 - David Warner (SRH) - 641 runs

2018 - Kane Williamson (SRH) - 735 runs 4. Purple Cap (Most wickets in tournament) - Imran Tahir Imran Tahir 26 wickets CSK's veteran spinner Imran Tahir won the award for picking up 26 wickets in 15 matches and bagged the Purple Cap. He pipped his South African teammate Kagiso Rabada by picking up a couple of wickets in the final. He gets Rs 10 lakh and trophy. Previous winners: 2008 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) - 22 wickets

2009 - RP Singh (DC) - 23

2010 - Pragyan Ojha (DC) - 23

2011 - Lasith Malinga (MI) - 28

2012 - Morne Morkel (DD) - 25

2013 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 32

2014 - Mohit Sharma (CSK) - 23

2015 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 26

2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 23

2017 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 26

2018 - Andrew Tye (KXIP) - 24 wickets Super Striker of the Season: Andre Russell The KKR all-rounder was awarded a sum of Rs 10 lac and trophy for winning the super striker of the season award. He hit 52 sixes and 31 fours in 14 games he played for KKR. He scored at an incredible strike rate of 204.81 in this season. Most Valuable Player of the Season: Andre Russell The KKR all-rounder also won the Most Valuable Player of the season award. He was awarded the TATA Harrier SUV for winning the award. Russell scored 369 points in the entire season to win this award. FBB Stylish Player of the Season: KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab opener KL Rahul was adjudged the most stylish player of the season for playing some stylish shots all through the tournament. Hardik Pandya collected the award of Rs 10 lac and trophy on the behalf of the Karnataka cricketer. Perfect Catch of the Season - Kieron Pollard Perfect Catch of the Season award was given to Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard for his brilliant catch of Suresh Raina during the league game against CSK. The big-hitting cricketer from Trinidad and Tobago - who scored a match-winning 41* for his team in the final against CSK - got Rs 10 lac for taking that incredible catch. Emerging player of the season: Shubman Gill of KKR The talented Kolkata Knight Riders' batsman Shubman Gill was chosen the emerging player of the season for his brilliant work with the bat in IPL 2019. He grabbed on each and every opportunity at hands proved that he could be the next big star in Indian cricket. He received a sum of Rs 10 lac and trophy. Dream 11 Game Changer of the season: Rahul Chahar of MI The Mumbai Indians' leg-spinner was potent weapon for his team in the tournament and changed the course of the game for his team whenever his captain introduced him into the middle. Even in the big final, the youngster returned with impeccable figures of 1/14 from his 4 overs which proved to be crucial for his team. Paytm Fair Play Award: Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad were awarded the Fair Play Award of the season for playing the game in the best spirit of the game. The award was collected by VVS Laxman on the behalf of his team. This award was given to SRH after being judged by the Umpires, over the course of the league and playoff matches during the season, to have best upheld the spirit of the game in their matches. The Umpires rated each of the two teams in each match based on the following criteria: upholding spirit of the game during the match; showing respect to the opposition; showing respect for the laws of the game; and showing respect to the Umpires. Additional credit was given for examples of exceptional behaviour in line with the above criteria (for example a fielder signalling that a ball had not been caught cleanly or a batsman walking without waiting for the Umpire's decision).