Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Harbhajan bowling with confidence: Lee

By Pti
harbhajan

Visakhapatnam, May 11: Former Australia speedster Brett Lee applauded Harbhajan Singh, saying that the veteran Indian off-spinner has shown a lot of confidence while bowling for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Qualifier 2: As it happened: CSK enter final

Harbhajan, 38, has turned the clock this IPL season more than once, taking crucial wickets during the tournament to help CSK reach their record eighth final in 10 years. CSK were suspended for two years in between.

"He exactly knows where to bowl for certain batsmen. His bowling was outstanding, he got some beautiful shape on the ball again. I love the revolutions of the ball," the Star Sports Select Dugout Expert, Lee said.

"That tells us that he has good control on the ball. He is bowling with confidence," the former fast bowler added.

Harbhajan finished with figures of 31 for two in Qualifier 2 to help CSK restrict Delhi Capitals to 147 for 9 on Friday night and then the defending champions reached the target to win by six wickets.

Two wickets in the game against Delhi meant Harbhajan became the third Indian to claim 150 wickets in IPL. "His stand is basically right-handers vs left-handers. Just shows how good a bowler he is. He can bring in the LBW both against the left and the right-handers," Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson, who is also a Star Sports Select Dugout Expert, said.

Harbhajan has taken 16 wickets from 10 matches so far in the ongoing cash-rich tournament.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 14:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue