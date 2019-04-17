Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Injury scare for Kings XI Punjab's Henriques, Mujeeb

By
Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Moises Henriques injured himself during warm-up before the game against Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Moises Henriques injured himself during warm-up before the game against Rajasthan Royals

Mohali, April 17: Kings XI Punjab players Moises Henriques and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have picked up injuries, giving their team a minor scare going into the second half of the IPL 2019 season.

IPL Special Page | IPL 2019 Full Schedule | Points Table

While Aussie all-rounder Henriques, who was set to make his KXIP debut, injured himself during warm-up before the game against Rajasthan Royals, Aghanistan spinner Mujeeb hurt his shoulder during the match played on Tuesday (April 16).

"Moises went on to take a catch during warm ups and injured his ankle while Mujeeb picked up a shoulder injury during the match. Both are awaiting further results," said KXIP in a statement.

KXIP won the game by 12 runs and now move to fourth with 10 points from nine games. Their next match will be away to Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 20).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: JUV 1 - 2 AJA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue