IPL 2019: Injury scare for Kings XI Punjab's Henriques, Mujeeb

IPL Special Page | IPL 2019 Full Schedule | Points Table

While Aussie all-rounder Henriques, who was set to make his KXIP debut, injured himself during warm-up before the game against Rajasthan Royals, Aghanistan spinner Mujeeb hurt his shoulder during the match played on Tuesday (April 16).

"Moises went on to take a catch during warm ups and injured his ankle while Mujeeb picked up a shoulder injury during the match. Both are awaiting further results," said KXIP in a statement.

KXIP won the game by 12 runs and now move to fourth with 10 points from nine games. Their next match will be away to Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 20).

Injuries to our Afghan and Aussie Sher make our victory bittersweet. Details👇#SaddaPunjab #KXIPvRR https://t.co/QyRfn4SoBk — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 17, 2019