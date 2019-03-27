IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Updates: KKR cruising despite losing openers quickly

Kolkata, March 27: It will battle of two captains from Tamil Nadu as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Kings XI Punjab here at Eden Gardens on Wednesday (March 27) in their second Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 encounter.
Dinesh Karthik-led KKR would be aiming to continue their winning streak against Ravichandran Ashwin's KXIP who are also coming back from a sensational win. KKR are home favourites but Punjab are also a looking a balanced side.
Though Ashwin is in the eye of a storm after 'Mankading' Jos Buttler in the previous game, the aggressive captain would be aiming for another match-winning performance from his teammates.
Both the teams possess some of the finest T20 players like Chris Gayle, Mujeeb Zadran, KL Rahul, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, et al in their ranks. It is going to be an interesting contest on a pitch that favours batsmen.
If big hitting Russell single-handedly guided KKR to a sensational win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game, Universe Boss Chris Gayle scored a match-winning fifty against Jaipur the other night.
KKR will embark on a crucial four-match away sojourn after this and they would look to keep their momentum intact before they return home to face Delhi Capitals on April 12.
Here are the live updates from KKR and KXIP clash:
Four! A boundary from Nitish Rana to get to his fifty. This is his second consecutive half-century in the season.
18 runs came from that over bowled by Mandeep. KKR - 126/2 after 13 overs.
The absence of a sixth bowling option is hurting #KXIP badly. Something they will have to live with and something that was apparent with the balance of their squad.— Harsha Bhogle
Four, SIX, SIX! Mandeep Singh has been introduced into the attack as Ashwin ran out of options. The part-timer has been demolished in his first over itself. Nitish Rana gets a boundary and follows it up with two maximums on the first three deliveries.
16 runs came from that final over bowled by Ashwin. Rana smashed two gigantic maximums in that over bowled by Ash. He ends his quota of 4 overs and leaks 47 runs from it. KKR - 108/2 after 12 overs.
SIX!! Another maximum from Rana against Ashwin. It wasn't completely in the batsman's radar but the southpaw still managed to dispatch it over long-off for a six.
SIX!! Nitish Rana has decided to attack Ashwin tonight. Another brilliant maximum from the batsman on the full toss bowled by the off-spinner.
After 11 overs KKR are 92/2.
50-runs partnership between Uthappa and Rana for the third wicket. They are 89/2 after 10 overs. KKR must be looking to get another 120 runs in the remaining 60 deliveries.
SIX! Nitish Rana another brilliant shot as he sends the ball in the stands over long-on boundary. It was effortless shot from the southpaw.
SIX!! Nitish Rana too joins the party as he sends that ball from Ashwin over long-on region for a maximum. KKR are cruising at the moment despite losing openers in quick succession.
Four! Robin Uthappa times it to perfection and the ball races between point and short third-man region towards the fence. Brilliant shot from Robbie. It will be interesting to see how Varun performs in the remaining two overs. KKR - 62/2 after 7 overs.
4! Varun Chakravarthy has been brought back into the attack by Ashwin after the powerplay. Uthappa welcomes him with a boundary.
SIX!!! Cracking shot from Uthappa against Ashwin. It was bowled outside off stump and the batsman picked it up brilliantly to dispatch it over long-on for a maximum. 50 comes up for #KKR.
KKR batsmen collect just 2 runs from the first over bowled by Andrew Tye. KKR reach 44/2 after 5 overs. They have had a good start in the powerplay but lost two wickets in the process.
SIX! Brilliant flat shot from Robin Uthappa over covers off Hardus Viljoen. It was oozing class from the moment it was hit by the right-handed batsman. KKR - 42/2 after 4 overs.
Wicket! Sunil Narine's cameo comes to an end with a short-pitched delivery from Hardus Viljoen. It was mistimed by the opener and the ball went high in the sky. KL Rahul pouched it safely. Kings have pulled things back with this scalp. #KKR - 36/2 in 3.3 overs.
Shami could have got another wicket in this very over but he failed to take the return catch off Narine.
Wicket! Chris Lynn (10) top-edges Shami and the ball goes high in the air. David Miller takes a well-judged catch. An eventful over has been this. KKR - 34/1 after 2.4 overs.
4,0,4! Chris Lynn is also dealing in boundaries. Pressure on Shami.
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy bowls his maiden over in IPL, that too in powerplay. Let's see how things pan out for him.
Tidy first over from Shami as he concedes just 1 run. KXIP - 1/0 after 1 over.
Match 6: Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine are going to open the innings for KKR and Mohammed Shami starts with the new ball for KXIP.
Andre Russell rings the bell at the Eden Gardens to signal the start of the match.
Head to head between KXIP and KKR in the last four seasons.
LAST 4⃣ #VIVOIPL!— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 27, 2019
2015 - KKR 2 | KXIP 0
2016 - KKR 2 | KXIP 0
2017 - KKR 1 | KXIP 1
2018 - KKR 1 | KXIP 1
2019 - 🤔#KKRvKXIP #KKRHaiTaiyaar
Narine is going play his 100th game for KKR tonight.
💜 X 100 🙌— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 27, 2019
2⃣ 🏆
6⃣2⃣8⃣ runs
1⃣1⃣2⃣ wickets
1⃣0⃣0⃣ games for #KKR in #IPL
Kudos! @SunilPNarine74#KKRHaiTaiyaar #SunilNarine #KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/DhG5kfIqMF
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye.
Punjab have made four changes to their side. Miller, Viljoen, Varun Chakravarthy, Andrew Tye - IN. KL Rahul will be performing the wicketkeeping duties. Pooran, Sam Curran, Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman - OUT.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna
Dinesh Karthik: It's always a happy occasion playing here in Kolkata. We'd have bowled first as well. We are sticking with the same XI that played the first game.
Ravichandran Ashwin: We are a team that always wanted to be competitive. We are looking forward for another great contest today. We'll bowl first. It might do a little bit upfront and probably flatten out with dew coming on. We have made quite a bit of changes. David Miller is getting back into the side. Hardus Viljoen comes in for Sam Curran. Varun Chakravarthy makes his debut.
Toss: Punjab captain R Ashwin wins toss and elects to bowl first. Dinesh Karthik would have also done the same, had he won the toss.
A look at the Playing XI for #KKRvKXIP
Captain Vs Captain: Karthik Vs Ashwin
It's #KKR v #KXIP at the Eden Gardens.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 27, 2019
Who do you reckon is winning tonight's battle? #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/gLEJw2Z3nK
This is what Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson had to say about team's preparation from the big game.
We caught up with @CoachHesson last night who surely has got his strategies right. ✅— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) March 27, 2019
Here's what he had to say about our encounter against the Knights. 👇#SaddaPunjab #KXIP #KKRvKXIP #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/quxSimfmqL
Team KKR is preparing for the match against a tough opponent.
Some 📸 from the training session before the MEGA clash with @lionsdenkxip 💥#KKRvKXIP #KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRPractice pic.twitter.com/8zMamEHvFL— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 27, 2019
