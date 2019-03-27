IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Updates: KKR cruising despite losing openers quickly

Kolkata, March 27: It will battle of two captains from Tamil Nadu as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Kings XI Punjab here at Eden Gardens on Wednesday (March 27) in their second Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 encounter.

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR would be aiming to continue their winning streak against Ravichandran Ashwin's KXIP who are also coming back from a sensational win. KKR are home favourites but Punjab are also a looking a balanced side.

IPL Special Site | Full Schedule

Though Ashwin is in the eye of a storm after 'Mankading' Jos Buttler in the previous game, the aggressive captain would be aiming for another match-winning performance from his teammates.

1

45762

Both the teams possess some of the finest T20 players like Chris Gayle, Mujeeb Zadran, KL Rahul, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, et al in their ranks. It is going to be an interesting contest on a pitch that favours batsmen.

If big hitting Russell single-handedly guided KKR to a sensational win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game, Universe Boss Chris Gayle scored a match-winning fifty against Jaipur the other night.

KKR will embark on a crucial four-match away sojourn after this and they would look to keep their momentum intact before they return home to face Delhi Capitals on April 12.

Here are the live updates from KKR and KXIP clash: