IPL 2019: KXIP vs DC: As it happened: Curran hat-trick powers Kings XI to thrilling win

Mohali, April 1: On a pitch that maintained a bit grip and against an attack that was largely spot on Kings XI Punjab huffed and puffed to 166/9 here on Monday. But Sam Curran took a hat-trick and other bowlers chipped in nicely as Kings XI bowled out Delhi for 152 to celebrate a stunning 14-run win.

With Kagiso Rabada's yorker being the talk of the town, it will be interesting to see how the Delhi Capitals pacer counters the hard-hitting Kings XI Punjab batsmen when the two teams clash in an Indian Premier League (IPL 2019).

Rabada helped the Capitals defend the lowest total (10) in a Super Over in IPL history after the scores were tied at 185 in the allotted 20 overs each. Focus will now be on how the South African paceman would fare against the likes of Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller.

Both sides are riding high on confidence having won their respective matches on Saturday. Here's MyKhel Live Update of the KXIP vs Delhi Capitals match.

Auto Refresh Feeds Curran completes a hat-trick as Kings XI beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs. Absolutely stunning. Wicket No 9: Rabada b Curran 0 and DC are 152/9 Wicket no 8: Vihari swings and misses. Bowled for 2. DC are 148/8 shami has a wicket Another wicket. Harshal Patel this time. 148/7 -- 9 balls, 4 runs and 4 wickets. Curran has his 2nd wicket of the over. stunning slide here. Ingram out for 39, a slog off Curran ended in the hands of Karun Nair (substitute) at long off. 148/6 Morris set out for a quick single but Ashwin beat him with a throw from long-off. Out for 0 and DC are 144/5. Two wickets in 2 balls. Next ball: A straight ball on middle-stump Pant went for another mighty heave. Bowled for 39 off 26 balls. DC are 144/4 A slow ball right in the hitting arc of Pant by shami. Result -- an 84m 6 Pant goes big against Ashwin and gets a 6. He is playing a very good hand here Ingram go through the line and shot for a 6 off Mujeeb, all important runs Ingram was given out leg before to Vilojen but DRs saved him Capitals go past 100 in the 13th over. 83/3 after 10 overs are DC. They lost Dhawan leg before to Aswhin for 30 in the 10th over. Pant and Ingram are at crease now. strategic time out. DC are 77/2 in 9 overs. Dhawan and Pant are at crease. shreyas Iyer wanted to drive Vilojen after a thunderous cover drive for 4 off the previous ball. But he never reached the pitch of the ball, which took an inside edge and disturbed the stumps. Delhi are 65/2 Meanwhile, Delhi go past 50 in the 8th over through a 4 by Dhawan off Mujeeb 49/1 are Capitals after 6 Power Play overs and Mujeeb into attack for the first time it was a wonderful shot by shreyas Iyer .. A good delivery by Vilojen but Iyer caresses it past point fieldsman for 4. Lovely, free flowing cover drive by Dhawan off Ashwin for 4 What a start. Aswhin induces a slight edge from Prithvi off the first ball and KL Rahul did the rest behind the wicket. Out in the first ball. A strong finish in the end. Mandeep hammered Rabada for a 4 and 6 in the final two balls to take Punjab to 166/9 shami is run out as 9th wicket down for 156. Murugan Ashwin out giving Rabada his first wicket of the match. A full toss from Morris and Ashwin missed a heave and the cherry crashed on to the woodwork. He is out for 3 and Punjab are 153/7 Hardus Vilojen got out for 1. Punjab are 147/6. They need a few beefy blows here. Punjab looking for a late charge suffer a big blow as Miller departs for 43. They are 139/5 Punjab are still a bit behind the desired target and they need a big hand from Miller sarfaraz wanted to play down Lamichhane but managed just an edge to Pant behind the wicket. KXIP are 4 down Watch sarfaraz Khan plays a delectable scoop off Avesh Khan over wicketkeeper's head for 4 WATCH: @sarfankhan97's scoop stuns everybody



Full video here 📹📹https://t.co/OlNWGnkJVR #KXIPvDC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2019 10 overs are gone and Kings XI are 86/3. Vihari into attack Miller has been sedate till now. But he picked Harshal Patel on the up and carved for a 6 over mid-off. Lovely shot. 9 overs gone and 75/3 are Kings XI Punjab. We have strategic time out. But before that sarfaraz played a brilliant scoop behind the keeper for 4 off Avesh Khan A wicket out of nowhere. Mayank Agarwal backed too far up while Dhawan hit the stumps from covers. He's out for 6 and Punjab are 59/3 54/2 in 6 Power play overs are Kings XI. A rather steady going despite losing two wickets 50 up for Kings XI in 5.2 overs a lovely punch off the backfoot by sarfaraz off Morris for 4 Excellent delivery by Nepal leg spinner sandeep Lamichane, a slider that thudded on to Curran's pads and he is give leg before. Curran on fire here. A massive 6 off Lamichane Rahul made 15. Meanwhile Curran is on fire here and has found three 4s against Avesh Khan Rahul wanted to flick Morris but the ball was too full and it crashed on to his pads. Rahul reviewed it. But to no avail. First 6 by Rahul -- off Chris Morris Okay here we go, Rabada with the new ball for Delhi while KL Rahul and Curran are opening for Punjab Changes: Kings XI do not have Gayle and Andrew Tye. They have drafted in sam curran and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Delhi have drafted in pacer Avesh Khan for Amit Mishra Delhi Capitals XI: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Colin Ingram, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hanuma Vihari, 7 Chris Morris, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Sandeep Lamichhane, 11 Kagiso Rabada Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 David Miller, 4 Sarfaraz Khan, 5 Mandeep Singh, 6 Sam Curran, 7 R Ashwin (capt), 8 Hardus Viljoen, 9 Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, 10 M Ashwin, 11 Mohammed Shami Delhi Capitals captain shreyas Iyer called it right and they are bowling first. Mohali has always been a bowl first venue. Weclome to MyKhel coverage of Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals match at Mohali. Toss a little more than 5 minutes away.