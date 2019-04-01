Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: KXIP vs DC: Live Update: Punjab, Delhi eager to maintain momentum

Live Blog
By

Delhi Capitals eye win against Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals eye win against Kings XI Punjab

Mohali, April 1: With Kagiso Rabada's yorker being the talk of the town, it will be interesting to see how the Delhi Capitals pacer counters the hard-hitting Kings XI Punjab batsmen when the two teams clash in an Indian Premier League (IPL 2019) match here on Monday (April 1).

Rabada helped the Capitals defend the lowest total (10) in a Super Over in IPL history after the scores were tied at 185 in the allotted 20 overs each. Focus will now be on how the South African paceman would fare against the likes of Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller.

Both sides are riding high on confidence having won their respective matches on Saturday. Here's MyKhel Live Update of the KXIP vs Delhi Capitals match.

Auto Refresh Feeds
07:34 pm

Delhi Capitals captain shreyas Iyer called it right and they are bowling first. Mohali has always been a bowl first venue.

07:23 pm

Weclome to MyKhel coverage of Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals match at Mohali. Toss a little more than 5 minutes away.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 19:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue