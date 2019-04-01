IPL 2019: KXIP vs DC: Live Update: Punjab, Delhi eager to maintain momentum

Mohali, April 1: With Kagiso Rabada's yorker being the talk of the town, it will be interesting to see how the Delhi Capitals pacer counters the hard-hitting Kings XI Punjab batsmen when the two teams clash in an Indian Premier League (IPL 2019) match here on Monday (April 1).

Rabada helped the Capitals defend the lowest total (10) in a Super Over in IPL history after the scores were tied at 185 in the allotted 20 overs each. Focus will now be on how the South African paceman would fare against the likes of Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller.

Both sides are riding high on confidence having won their respective matches on Saturday. Here's MyKhel Live Update of the KXIP vs Delhi Capitals match.

Delhi Capitals captain shreyas Iyer called it right and they are bowling first. Mohali has always been a bowl first venue.