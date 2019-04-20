Cricket

IPL 2019: KXIP vs DC: Live Updates: Lamichhane dismiss Rahul early to start on a positive note

New Delhi, April 20: The wicket at the Feroz Shah Kotla once again came back to haunt Delhi Capitals and stop their three-match winning momentum on Thursday. And Kings XI Punjab will look to feed off that very advantage when they come to the Kotla on Saturday (April 20) with some quality spinners in a side led by none other than R Ashwin.

IPL 2019 | KXIP vs DC Preview

For Delhi, it will be about replicating their away form on home conditions as the free flowing stroke-makers in Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have found it very difficult to adapt to the slow nature of the Kotla wicket. In fact, the team selection has also left a lot to be desired as they played Keemo Paul over Sandeep Lamichhane on a turning wicket. Interestingly, even Mumbai Indians decided to play three spinners in Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav and Krunal Pandya while Delhi went in with just two in Amit Mishra and Axar Patel. The Delhi batsmen must find a way to compete on their home turf if DC are to win matches and make it to the play-offs

With the likes of Mujeeb Rahman and Murugan Ashwin in the side to back skipper R Ashwin, KXIP will be relishing the opportunity of playing on a low and slow Kotla wicket. Not to forget the experience of Mohammed Shami in the pace bowling department and the exuberance of Arshdeep Singh. Considering the trouble of the DC batsmen to adapt to the wicket at the Kotla, it will again be a case of KXIP starting favourites. In KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal, the Punjab outfit has a batting line-up that can counter any conditions.

Here’s MyKhel’s Live Updates of the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals match:

08:18 pm

FOUR! A boundary to begin the over.

08:16 pm

SIX!!! The Universe boss is getting into the groove here at Feroz Shah Kotla.

08:15 pm

FOUR!! Gayle glides past short third man to hit Ishant Sharma for his first boundary of the match

08:12 pm

Mayank Agarwal the new batsman in

08:10 pm

OUT!!! KL Rahuls's innings cut short as Pant's super glove work cut his innings short. Rahul walks after scoring just 12 off 9.

08:08 pm

BIG APPEAL! Third umpire

08:08 pm

FOUR! Rahul smashing Lamichhane

08:07 pm

MAXIMUM!! First six off the match to KL Rahul!

08:06 pm

Sandeep Lamichhane in for the second over

08:05 pm

Just three runs off the opening over to begin Punjab's innings.

08:02 pm

Single to begin the innings.

08:01 pm

The players are in. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle open. Ishant Sharma in with the new ball

07:56 pm

Changes: Colin Ingram, Sandeep Lamichhane and Sherfane Rutherford are in

07:49 pm

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: P Shaw, S Dhawan, S Iyer, R Pant, C Ingram, S Rutherford, Axar P, A Mishra, K Rabada, Ishant S, S Lamichhane

07:47 pm

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul, C Gayle, M Agarwal, D Miller, M Singh, S Curran, R Ashwin, H Brar, H Viljoen, M Ashwin, M Shami

07:46 pm

07:41 pm

TOSS: Delhi Capitals win the toss and choose to bowl

07:30 pm

Delhi will look to get back to winning ways

07:13 pm

Both Delhi and Punjab have won five matches out of nine outings.

07:04 pm

The action is set to begin at the Feroz Shah Kotla

07:03 pm

The toss is just half an hour away.

07:02 pm

The Kings XI Punjab will take on Delhi Capitals in match number 37 of the Indian Premier League at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the second match of the weekend double-header.

    Saturday, April 20, 2019, 19:02 [IST]
