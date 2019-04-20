IPL 2019: KXIP vs DC: Live Updates: Lamichhane dismiss Rahul early to start on a positive note

New Delhi, April 20: The wicket at the Feroz Shah Kotla once again came back to haunt Delhi Capitals and stop their three-match winning momentum on Thursday. And Kings XI Punjab will look to feed off that very advantage when they come to the Kotla on Saturday (April 20) with some quality spinners in a side led by none other than R Ashwin.

IPL 2019 | KXIP vs DC Preview

For Delhi, it will be about replicating their away form on home conditions as the free flowing stroke-makers in Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have found it very difficult to adapt to the slow nature of the Kotla wicket. In fact, the team selection has also left a lot to be desired as they played Keemo Paul over Sandeep Lamichhane on a turning wicket. Interestingly, even Mumbai Indians decided to play three spinners in Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav and Krunal Pandya while Delhi went in with just two in Amit Mishra and Axar Patel. The Delhi batsmen must find a way to compete on their home turf if DC are to win matches and make it to the play-offs

With the likes of Mujeeb Rahman and Murugan Ashwin in the side to back skipper R Ashwin, KXIP will be relishing the opportunity of playing on a low and slow Kotla wicket. Not to forget the experience of Mohammed Shami in the pace bowling department and the exuberance of Arshdeep Singh. Considering the trouble of the DC batsmen to adapt to the wicket at the Kotla, it will again be a case of KXIP starting favourites. In KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal, the Punjab outfit has a batting line-up that can counter any conditions.

Here’s MyKhel’s Live Updates of the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals match: