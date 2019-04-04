IPL 2019: Parthiv Patel wants RCB to play to their potential

On his personal form: I am quite happy the way I have played but individual performances doesn't matter as much. Whoever plays in the XI tries to do well and exactly what I have been trying to do. Every time I get a chance to play, I try to perform to the best of my ability and I am glad the performances have come so far.

On three different opening pairs: Personally, I have played for so many teams and played with so many openers, it doesn't matter that much to me. I have played a lot with Virat and with Moeen together. I know what my role is and it doesn't worry me too much.

On the form of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers: Obviously, they set very high standards. The reason everyone is talking about Virat and AB is because of the performance they have given for RCB, and with Virat for India and AB for South Africa. I think more than anything, they will try and score big. AB had a good game against Mumbai here and Virat got a 40 as well in the same game.

On the possibility of batsmen being tentative: I think everyone, once the tournament starts, wants to get runs initially and come into form. But they were quite tentative to start with and that's the reason they got out as well. I thought Virat was batting well against Mumbai and AB started well in Chennai but he did get out. But from the other end, what we have decided is to look for singles unless you are absolutely settled.

On the mood in the camp: We can't shy away from saying that we are under the pump, That's definitely the case, there is no doubt about it. We can't sit here and say we are 0-4 and we are happy about it! But the only thing, to be honest, we are quite positive about the team we have. We have always spoken about in our dressing room the kind of team we have, we don't deserve to have lost four games in a row. Mumbai game was tight. Even if you look at last game, we didn't field well, bat well or bowl well and still the game went almost to the last ball. We feel that if we play to our potential, we will get that required momentum which is required in this tournament.