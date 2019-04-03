IPL 2019: Players need to be carefully managed in World Cup year

At the same time, with the IPL teams spending big quids to acquire and manage players they will be more than keen to have all the players for the entire length of the tournament and India coach Ravi Shastri had expressed his apprehension over the issue of managing the workload of players.

Players' workload management is something which is being heard more this IPL season and the franchises that are in charge of key players are being spoken to about their fitness. It is quite a puzzling policy though to allow the players take part in a demanding tournament like the IPL and yet expect them to take moderate responsibilities.

We already had an injury to scare to Jasprit Bumrah. The player, who Rohan Gavaskar said should be preserved in cotton wool given his significance for India's WC prospects, hurt himself in Mumbai Indians' first game in the IPL against the Delhi Capitals.

His injury not only put Mumbai in a spot of bother but the entire Indian cricketing fraternity too was worried for the national team can little afford to miss him in the showpiece event. Bumrah though buried all the speculations and came back to bowl brilliantly against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mohammed Shami is another handy weapon for Virat Kohli in the World Cup. The pacer has been shouldering India's responsibility on the international stage for quite some time now and he is continuing to bowl in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab in every game thus far. That again raises the fear of an injury that Kohli & Co. can't afford to see.

Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya is another player who needs to be careful about his IPL assignments. The ace all-rounder got to play little over the last six months, mostly because of an injury and missed India's latest ODI series against Australia.

He is playing in the IPL and batting well though the bowling hasn't clicked. Whether it is because of the injury is not known but if it is, then one can't really allow the player to continue doing the same over more than a month now.