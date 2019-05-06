IPL 2019 Playoffs: Schedule, Teams List, Venue, Tickets, Timings, TV Channel & Live Streaming Information

New Delhi, May 6: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 is nearing its business end as the league stages ended with the Match No. 56 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (May 5). The cash-rich league is now in its last week with only four more matches remain before we find the champions of the twelfth edition.
Mumbai registered a convincing 9-wicket win over Kolkata to leapfrogg Delhi Capitals and defending champions Chennai Super Kings to finish the league stage at the top. Finishing amongst the top-two means Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have an extra chance of making it to the playoffs.
Top two teams in the points table will clash with each other in the Q1 while the teams at 3rd and 4th position will face each other in Eliminator.
The Winner of Eliminator will lock horns with the loser of Qualifier 1 in the Qualifier 2. Winner of Qualifier 2 will then face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the Final.
Top four teams:
Mumbai Indians - 18 points
Chennai Super Kings - 18 points
Delhi Capitals - 18 points
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12 points
Playoffs Schedule:
Qualifier 1: May 7
Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings
@ MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST
Eliminator: May 8
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
@ ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST
MAY 9: REST DAY
Qualifier 2: May 10
TBC Vs TBC
@ ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST
May 11: REST DAY
FINAL: MAY 12
TBC Vs TBC
@ Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST
