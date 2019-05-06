IPL 2019 Playoffs: Schedule, Teams List, Venue, Tickets, Timings, TV Channel & Live Streaming Information

Mumbai registered a convincing 9-wicket win over Kolkata to leapfrogg Delhi Capitals and defending champions Chennai Super Kings to finish the league stage at the top. Finishing amongst the top-two means Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have an extra chance of making it to the playoffs.

Top two teams in the points table will clash with each other in the Q1 while the teams at 3rd and 4th position will face each other in Eliminator.

The Winner of Eliminator will lock horns with the loser of Qualifier 1 in the Qualifier 2. Winner of Qualifier 2 will then face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the Final.

Top four teams:

Mumbai Indians - 18 points

Chennai Super Kings - 18 points

Delhi Capitals - 18 points

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12 points

Playoffs Schedule:

Qualifier 1: May 7

Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings

@ MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST

Eliminator: May 8

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

@ ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST

MAY 9: REST DAY

Qualifier 2: May 10

TBC Vs TBC

@ ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST

May 11: REST DAY

FINAL: MAY 12

TBC Vs TBC

@ Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST

