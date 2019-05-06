Cricket

IPL 2019 Playoffs: Schedule, Teams List, Venue, Tickets, Timings, TV Channel & Live Streaming Information

By
New Delhi, May 6: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 is nearing its business end as the league stages ended with the Match No. 56 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (May 5). The cash-rich league is now in its last week with only four more matches remain before we find the champions of the twelfth edition.

Mumbai registered a convincing 9-wicket win over Kolkata to leapfrogg Delhi Capitals and defending champions Chennai Super Kings to finish the league stage at the top. Finishing amongst the top-two means Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have an extra chance of making it to the playoffs.

IPL Special Site | Points Table | Stats

Top two teams in the points table will clash with each other in the Q1 while the teams at 3rd and 4th position will face each other in Eliminator.

The Winner of Eliminator will lock horns with the loser of Qualifier 1 in the Qualifier 2. Winner of Qualifier 2 will then face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the Final.

To buy tickets: Click

Top four teams:

Mumbai Indians - 18 points

Chennai Super Kings - 18 points

Delhi Capitals - 18 points

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12 points

Playoffs Schedule:

Qualifier 1: May 7

Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings

@ MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST

Eliminator: May 8

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

@ ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST

MAY 9: REST DAY

Qualifier 2: May 10

TBC Vs TBC

@ ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST

May 11: REST DAY

FINAL: MAY 12

TBC Vs TBC

@ Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST

TV Channels: StarSports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar.com

Follow Live Blogs at Mykhel

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
