IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Live Update: Rahane 100 powers Royals

Live Blog
By

Ajinkya Rahane powered RR with a hundred
Ajinkya Rahane powered RR with a hundred

Jaipur, April 22: Ajinkya Rahane struck his second IPL hundred, first in 7 years, and Steve Smith made a quick fifty as Rajasthan Royals made 191/6 against Delhi Capitals.

A rejuvenated Rajasthan Royals will look to maintain a winning momentum when they host Delhi Capitals in their next league match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here on Monday (April 22).

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals have been doing better at away games rather than at their home ground but they managed to reverse that record at Feroz Shah Kotla with a five-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Saturday (April 20). Who will walk out winner tonight? Follow MyKhel live update for all match related info.

Auto Refresh Feeds
09:42 pm

191/6 -- a tad disappointing considering they are nearly 150 in the 15th over and looked good for 200-plus

09:39 pm

Rabada yorked Binny with a 148.8 kmph delivery. Top class

09:28 pm

3rd Duck in a row in the IPL for Ashton Turner. and that too 3 first ball ducks. What is happening.

09:25 pm

100 Rahane. His second in IPL, and one after 7 years. His last 100 was against RCB in Bangalore.

09:05 pm

smith wanted to clear Axar Patel over long off but a good high catch by Morris. Out for 50. Lovely innings.

09:00 pm

A scoop shot 6 and 4 by Rahane off Morris

08:56 pm

4, 4, 4, smith hammering Rutherford in his inimitable style

08:48 pm

Two fours in a row by smith of Mishra and 100 up for RR in 10.4 overs,

08:45 pm

RR have reached the half way mark. And they are 95/1.

08:37 pm

71/1 in 8 overs and it is strategic break.

08:36 pm

Rahane bring up 50 with fine pull for 4 off Chris Morris. He took 32 balls. A commanding innings and this was his 2nd 50 of IPL 2019

08:33 pm

Smith would not like this piece of stat

08:26 pm

Power Play block is over and RR are 52/1. A good beginning thanks to a positive Rahane.

08:24 pm

50 for RR in 5.4 overs, a nudged to leg side boundary by Rahane off Rabada

08:23 pm

Rahane slapped Rabada over the the bowler's head for 6. How costly that drop by Ishant off Axar would be for Delhi?

08:21 pm

A 6 and 4 by Rahane off Axar Patel...He is showing a lot of intent here. May be getting removed from captaincy has some effect on him.

08:07 pm

sanju samson run out without facing even one ball. A mix up with Rahane and Rabada threw the stumps down. Out for 0.

07:35 pm

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

07:35 pm

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma

07:34 pm

Delhi Capitals won toss and elected to bowl.

07:15 pm

Toss is about 15 minutes away. stay tuned.

07:07 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals and both the teams are coming off a win in their respective previous matches.

RAJ 191/6 (20.0) vs DEL
    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 19:06 [IST]
