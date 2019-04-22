IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Live Update: Rahane 100 powers Royals

Jaipur, April 22: Ajinkya Rahane struck his second IPL hundred, first in 7 years, and Steve Smith made a quick fifty as Rajasthan Royals made 191/6 against Delhi Capitals.

A rejuvenated Rajasthan Royals will look to maintain a winning momentum when they host Delhi Capitals in their next league match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here on Monday (April 22).

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals have been doing better at away games rather than at their home ground but they managed to reverse that record at Feroz Shah Kotla with a five-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Saturday (April 20). Who will walk out winner tonight? Follow MyKhel live update for all match related info.

Auto Refresh Feeds 191/6 -- a tad disappointing considering they are nearly 150 in the 15th over and looked good for 200-plus Rabada yorked Binny with a 148.8 kmph delivery. Top class 3rd Duck in a row in the IPL for Ashton Turner. and that too 3 first ball ducks. What is happening. 100 Rahane. His second in IPL, and one after 7 years. His last 100 was against RCB in Bangalore. smith wanted to clear Axar Patel over long off but a good high catch by Morris. Out for 50. Lovely innings. A scoop shot 6 and 4 by Rahane off Morris 4, 4, 4, smith hammering Rutherford in his inimitable style Two fours in a row by smith of Mishra and 100 up for RR in 10.4 overs, RR have reached the half way mark. And they are 95/1. 71/1 in 8 overs and it is strategic break. Rahane bring up 50 with fine pull for 4 off Chris Morris. He took 32 balls. A commanding innings and this was his 2nd 50 of IPL 2019 Smith would not like this piece of stat Steve Smith scores at just 6.15rpo against leg-spin in the IPL, the slowest of any bowling type he's faced. He's also been dismissed 5 times (including once by Mishra). #IPL — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 22, 2019 Power Play block is over and RR are 52/1. A good beginning thanks to a positive Rahane. 50 for RR in 5.4 overs, a nudged to leg side boundary by Rahane off Rabada Rahane slapped Rabada over the the bowler's head for 6. How costly that drop by Ishant off Axar would be for Delhi? A 6 and 4 by Rahane off Axar Patel...He is showing a lot of intent here. May be getting removed from captaincy has some effect on him. sanju samson run out without facing even one ball. A mix up with Rahane and Rabada threw the stumps down. Out for 0. Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma Delhi Capitals won toss and elected to bowl. Toss is about 15 minutes away. stay tuned. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals and both the teams are coming off a win in their respective previous matches.