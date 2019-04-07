IPL 2019: RCB vs DC: Highlights: Insipid Royal Challengers go down to Delhi Capitals

Shreyas went on to make 67 off 50 balls with eight fours and two sixes and the innings helped the Capitals overhaul Royal Challengers Bangalore's vastly inadequate 149 for eight to register a four-wicket win at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here on Sunday (April 7).

It was Royal Challengers' sixth defeat in a row and a first for the Capitals after two straight defeats against Punjab and Hyderabad. Now, the Bangalore outfit will have to play out of their skin to even come remotely close to a play-off berth.

In fact, it was Prithvi Shaw who initially indicated that the evening did not belong to the Royal Challengers. The Capitals opener hammered Southee for five fours in a row to garner 20 runs on either side of the wicket, and it was batsmanship of the highest order. But more than the quality, it underscored the struggle of Royal Challengers.

Of course the wicket was sluggish, not bearing any similarity to the strip that offered plenty of assistance to batsmen in the previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. But it certainly was not a 149 for eight wicket but true their miseries this season, the Royal Challengers failed to master both the pitch and the Delhi bowlers.

The Delhi pacers Ishant, Kagiso Rabada, who was adjudged man of the match for his 4 for 21, and Chris Morris kept the Bangalore batsmen on a tight leash from the first ball and they never really broke the manacles. After the dismissal of Parthiv and AB de Villiers, captain Virat Kohli tried to stay in the middle to help RCB reach a healthy total through which they can challenge the Capitals meaningfully.

But Kohli seemed to have caught up in a whether-to-attack or whether-to-defend mindset that impeded his stroke-making ability. He tried to open up towards the backend of the innings hitting out two sixes but fell to the urge to accelerate scoring.

Moeen Ali and Akshdeep Nath played nice little cameos but they could not stay long enough at the wicket to propel the Royal Challengers to a bigger total. The only time Royal Challengers were in the match was when they managed to get three wickets for three runs when the Capitals had reached so close to home.

It just delayed the inevitable and reminded the Royal Challengers of the gravity of their inept batting, bowling and fielding.