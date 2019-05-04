IPL 2019: RCB vs SRH: Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and chosen to bowl

Bengaluru, April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to complete the unfinished business and seal their place in the IPL Play-offs when they clash with laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore, here on Saturday (April 4).
The defeat against Mumbai Indians via Super Over must be hurting but they need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 14, good enough to stay in top-4. Can they do it against a knocked out Bangalore? Or the RCB has one last hurrah left in them?
Despite their defeat against Mumbai on Thursday, Hyderabad's net run rate is +0.653, which is superior to others in contention for the Play-offs. Even if Hyderabad lose their last match, they can still reach playoffs if Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab don't win more than one of their last two matches. In the absence of their batting mainstay David Warner, young Manish Pandey (71 off 47 balls) shouldered the responsibility pretty well in the last match against Mumbai.
Captain Kane Williamson, all-rounder Vijay Shankar and comeback man Wriddhiman Saha will look to score in the key match. Hyderabad bowlers have performed well in patches and need to get their act together against Bangalore's AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. The visitors boast of multi-pronged attack in which Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has been the standout performer.
Here’s MyKhel’s Live Updates of the Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Sunrisers Hyderabad match:
Guptill off the mark with a single.
Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha open the innings for the visitors. Umesh Yadav in with the new ball
Minutes away
Let's do this 💪💪#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/bgE2AlYjw5— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2019
Virat Kohli: This one is especially for our fans. Last game it was pouring down and these guys were still here.
Captain’s Speak: Kane Williamson: We would have bowled first as well. But at the same time, the wicket is good here. It's nice to be here.
Playing XIs
A look at the Playing XI for #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/s1dQuLLfyT— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2019
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kulwant Khejroliya
Hetti, Washi, & CdG make a come back into the squad!— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) May 4, 2019
One last time lads! Let's win this one! #playBold #RCBvSRH #VIVOIPL2019
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: M Guptill, W Saha, M Pandey, K Williamson, V Shankar, Y Pathan, M Nabi, R Khan, B Kumar, K Ahmed, B Thampi
Yusuf comes in for Abhishek.— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 4, 2019
Here's our Starting XI for tonight's all-important game vs the Challengers! 💪#OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/FHjLQ6rvqM
Kohli wins the toss:
The coin toss falls in Skipper Virat Kohli's favour and he elects to bowl first against the @SunRisers#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/1tD7JiPD39— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2019
Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and chosen to bowl
Toss is just minutes away
Nothing but a win for the visitors
The entire team is eyeing nothing less than a win tonight!— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 4, 2019
Watch what @TomMoodyCricket has to say before #RCBvSRH.#OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/Suv7xWswoF
The home boys looking to finish on a high
The last game of the season is here and @imVkohli and @ABdeVilliers17 want you guys to know what’s on their minds. #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/GddTgzy2Zp— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) May 4, 2019
While Bangalore will be playing for pride, it’s an important match for the visitors as they will look to seal their play-off berth with a win here in Bengaluru.
It has been a season to forget for Virat Kohli and his boys and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope to finish off on a positive note when they host the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 54 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
