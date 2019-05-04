IPL 2019: RCB vs SRH: Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and chosen to bowl

Bengaluru, April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to complete the unfinished business and seal their place in the IPL Play-offs when they clash with laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore, here on Saturday (April 4).

The defeat against Mumbai Indians via Super Over must be hurting but they need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 14, good enough to stay in top-4. Can they do it against a knocked out Bangalore? Or the RCB has one last hurrah left in them?

Despite their defeat against Mumbai on Thursday, Hyderabad's net run rate is +0.653, which is superior to others in contention for the Play-offs. Even if Hyderabad lose their last match, they can still reach playoffs if Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab don't win more than one of their last two matches. In the absence of their batting mainstay David Warner, young Manish Pandey (71 off 47 balls) shouldered the responsibility pretty well in the last match against Mumbai.

Captain Kane Williamson, all-rounder Vijay Shankar and comeback man Wriddhiman Saha will look to score in the key match. Hyderabad bowlers have performed well in patches and need to get their act together against Bangalore's AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. The visitors boast of multi-pronged attack in which Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has been the standout performer.

Here’s MyKhel’s Live Updates of the Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Sunrisers Hyderabad match: