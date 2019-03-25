IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant is the next big thing in Indian Cricket, important to groom him, opines Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj, India's 2011 World Cup hero, lauded the 21-year-old Delhi Capitals batsman following the latter's explosive innings against Mumbai Indians in their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 season on Sunday (March 24).

Pant's played match-winning innings of an unbeaten 78 off just 27 balls to propel the Delhi Capitals to a huge total. Such aggressive performances auger well for the left-handed batsman to win a ticket to the flight to England for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

"I can't really say about (World Cup) selection but Rishabh was outstanding today," 37-year-old Yuvraj told reporters at the post-match media conference. "He (Pant) had an outstanding season last year as well. He is playing well in Test matches as well. To score two hundreds overseas at such an age (21 years) shows his character. It is important that we groom him well and hopefully, he is the next big thing for us," said Yuvraj, who was the man of the tournament of the 2011 World Cup.

Team India still have a couple of places up for grabs in their squad for the ICC World Cup. Pant could either be included in the squad as a back-up wicketkeeper-batsman or as a genuine batsman. A rich vein of form in the IPL 2019 would certainly help the Delhi cricketer to draw the attention of the selectors towards him.

Earlier last year, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar while praising young Pant said the youngster reminded him of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina's style of batting.