IPL 2019: RCB Vs KKR, Live Updates: Kohli brings up 31-ball fifty, hosts looking to post a big total

Bengaluru, April 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in an IPL 2019 match on Friday (April 5).

Royal Challengers Bangalore would be aiming to secure their maiden win after ending up on the losing side for four matches in a row, while Kolkata Knight Riders are looking to get to the winning ways after that Super Over defeat against Delhi Capitals.

Virat Kohli-led RCB are languishing at the bottom of the table and require a collective team effort to get past the finishing line. Barring AB de Villiers and Parthiv Patel, no RCB player, including captain Kohli, has risen to the occasion so far. The team would be looking for a better show in front of a packed Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR, on the other hand, would be aiming for another clinical show against RCB. These two teams have faced each other 22 times. KKR have come out victorious on 13 occasions while RCB have won just 9 times. Last time RCB defeated KKR in an IPL encounter was way back in 2016.

In Sunil Narine, captain Dinesh Karthik, Russell, Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa, the Knight Riders have an excellent line-up that can exploit a good track.

Here are the live updates from the match between RCB and KKR: