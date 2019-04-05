IPL 2019: RCB Vs KKR, Live Updates: Kohli brings up 31-ball fifty, hosts looking to post a big total

Bengaluru, April 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in an IPL 2019 match on Friday (April 5).
Royal Challengers Bangalore would be aiming to secure their maiden win after ending up on the losing side for four matches in a row, while Kolkata Knight Riders are looking to get to the winning ways after that Super Over defeat against Delhi Capitals.
Virat Kohli-led RCB are languishing at the bottom of the table and require a collective team effort to get past the finishing line. Barring AB de Villiers and Parthiv Patel, no RCB player, including captain Kohli, has risen to the occasion so far. The team would be looking for a better show in front of a packed Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.
Dinesh Karthik-led KKR, on the other hand, would be aiming for another clinical show against RCB. These two teams have faced each other 22 times. KKR have come out victorious on 13 occasions while RCB have won just 9 times. Last time RCB defeated KKR in an IPL encounter was way back in 2016.
In Sunil Narine, captain Dinesh Karthik, Russell, Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa, the Knight Riders have an excellent line-up that can exploit a good track.
Here are the live updates from the match between RCB and KKR:
Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav takes a brilliant return catch to bring an end to a fine knock of 84 runs from Virat Kohli. RCB - 172/2 after 17.1 overs.
SIX!! ABD ends Ferguson's over with a flat six towards mid-wicket. RCB - 172/1 after 17 overs. They are cruising.
6,4! Kohli welcomes Ferguson with a six and a boundary. This brings up 100-run stand between these two.
SIXXX! Ferguson has been brought into the attack and Kohli dispatches him over long-on for a maximum.
Four! AB de Villiers gets a boundary off Prasidh Krishna and gets to his 30th IPL fifty off 28 deliveries. Four! ABD ends the over with another boundary. RCB - 153/1 after 16 overs.
SIXXXX!! Another maximum from ABD, this time over long-on The Kohli-ABD show is on at Chinnaswamy!! RCB - 142/1 after 15 overs.
Four, SIX!! Dinesh Karthik brings Nitish Rana into the attack and Kohli decides to attack him.
SIXXXX!! AB de Villiers hits Andre Russell over mid-off for second maximum of the over. He's looking set now!! Fasten your seat belts people. The ABD show has started. RCB 124/1 after 14 overs.
SIX!! AB de Villiers pulls the short-pitched delivery from Dre Russ and dispatched it into the second tier for a maximum.
Andre Russell bowls the first over.
End of 13 overs, #RCB reach 108/1. Kohli - 55* ABD - 27* are present into the middle and looking in sublime touch.
Four! Another brilliant shot from Mr 360 degree and hits Narine towards cover for the second boundary of the over.
Four! Incredible shot!!! ABD hits Narine in the cover region and brings up 100 for RCB in 12.2 overs.
Dropped! Lockie Ferguson fails to catch the skier and gives a reprieve to ABD. He gave a good chase to the ball but failed to hold on to it. How costly is it going to be?
Four! Virat Kohli cuts Chawla fine towards the third man boundary and brings up his 35th IPL fifty.
Four! First boundary from ABD's bat as he hits Chawla over covers for a boundary.
Halfway Stage! 9 came from Kuldeep Yadav's over. RCB reach 78/1 after 10 overs.
Four! Virat Kohli gets a faint edge off Kuldeep Yadav and the ball raced towards fine leg boundary.
Tight over from Chawla as he concedes just 5 from it. AB de Villiers has just walked into the middle and looking to settle down. Kohli is also playing the spinners cautiously. RCB - 69/1 after 9 overs.
AB de Villiers walks into the middle amid huge cheer at Chinnaswamy!
Wicket! Part-time bowler Nitish Rana draws the first blood for #KKR as he traps Parthiv Patel (25) in front. #RCB - 64/1 after 7.5 overs.
Dropped! Sunil Narine couldn't hold on to the catch at mid-wicket. Kohli gets a breather. Nitish Rana could have given the hosts their first jolt.
Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack in the seventh over and didn't get any breakthrough. RCB - 60/0 after 7 overs.
End of the powerplay! 4 came from Sunil Narine's second over and RCB reach 54/0 after 6 overs.
50-partnership between Kohli (27*) and Parthiv (23*).
8 came from that over bowled by Chawla. #RCB 49/0 after 5 overs. Just the kind of start team and RCB fans were looking for.
Four! Parthiv Patel plays another sweep shot off Chawla and the ball goes towards the fence.
13 runs came from the first over bowled by Ferguson and RCB have reached 41/0. 7 boundaries in this innings so far.
4,0,4! Kohli hits Ferguson, this time over point for another boundary. King Kohli hits him straight down the ground for a classical boundary. He's looking in sublime touch tonight.
8000 runs for Virat Kohli in T20 cricket. He is the youngest player to reach this mark at 30 years 151 days, second quickest after Gayle in terms of innings.
Milestone for Kohli!
Four! Sunil Narine has been introduced in the third over and Parthiv Patel welcomes him with a boundary over mid-wicket.
1,1,2,1,0,2! 7 runs came from the second over for RCB. Piyush Chawla started well for #KKR #RCB - 20/0 after 2 overs.
Piyush Chawla bowls the second over!
Four, Four! Kohli faces the first two balls and he hits trademark cover drives. #RCB - 13/0 after 1 over.
Four! Parthiv Patel gets off the mark in style as he smashes Krishna towards fine leg boundary. The crowd at Chinnaswamy is chanting RCB... RCB... RCB.
Karnataka boy Prasidh Krishna to start with the new ball for KKR.
1st innings! Captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Parthiv Patel step into the middle to open innings for RCB.
RCB too reliant on Kohli and ABD.
Key battles: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers against KKR spinners. Andre Russell against Yuzvendra Chahal.
Tim Southee will play his first game of the season for RCB.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Parthiv Patel(w), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
Virat Kohli: The key is not to be desperate about what we want to achieve. We want to play fearless cricket. I would back my skills and we want to execute our plans in this match. We have made a couple of changes. We want more balance in our bowling so Tim Southee replaces Hetmyer and Pawan Negi comes in place of Umesh Yadav. I want more bowling options when the situation becomes difficult.
Dinesh Karthik: We had a five-day break after a tough game against DC. We will bowl first. Just the one change, Sunil Narine comes back in. Kohli is a class player, I don't want to sledge him as he will even play better than. We want to play in the right spirit of the game, I have always believed in that.
1 change for #KKR - Narine IN, Naik OUT. 2 changes for #RCB - Southee, Negi IN; Hetmyer, Umesh OUT
Match 17: Toss: Dinesh Karthik wins toss, invites Virat Kohli to bat first.
King Kohli getting ready for the big match!
Pitch Report: Brendon McCullum with the pitch report claims the 22-yard strip tonight is a 200-plus track. Expect a high-scoring game in Bengaluru.
Kohli Vs Karthik!
Friendly banter between Chahal and Lynn before the big match!
RCB need a match-winning effort from their big guns!
Here's some inspiration for RCB!
KKR fans are turning up for the big match at Chinnaswamy!
