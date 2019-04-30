IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Royals: Live Updates: Rain delays start before RR opt to chase

Bengaluru, April 30: Rajasthan Royals will be hoping for another win and keep their slim chances of making it to the play-offs alive when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 contest here on Tuesday (April 30).

With 10 points from 12 games, Rajasthan are currently languishing at the penultimate spot in the points table. They would be hoping to continue their winning streak after securing victories in their last two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After the game, skipper Steve Smith would be leaving for Australia to join the national camp ahead of the upcoming World Cup. And thus, he would be desperate to end his IPL 2019 campaign on a winning note.

On the other hand, RCB are now out of the contention of making it to the playoffs after losing to table toppers Delhi Capitals in their last game. RCB captain Virat Kohli has already insisted that they would like to remain positive in the remaining two matches and would be playing a positive brand of cricket.

RCB are bottom-placed in the points table and win or loss is not going to affect their prospects in the season but the team would definitely look to end the disappointing season on a positive note. RCB fans would be hoping their favourite cricketers Kohli and AB de Villiers put up an impressive show.

Here are the live updates from that match between RCB and RR: