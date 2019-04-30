IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Royals: Live Updates: Rain delays start before RR opt to chase

Bengaluru, April 30: Rajasthan Royals will be hoping for another win and keep their slim chances of making it to the play-offs alive when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 contest here on Tuesday (April 30).
With 10 points from 12 games, Rajasthan are currently languishing at the penultimate spot in the points table. They would be hoping to continue their winning streak after securing victories in their last two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
After the game, skipper Steve Smith would be leaving for Australia to join the national camp ahead of the upcoming World Cup. And thus, he would be desperate to end his IPL 2019 campaign on a winning note.
On the other hand, RCB are now out of the contention of making it to the playoffs after losing to table toppers Delhi Capitals in their last game. RCB captain Virat Kohli has already insisted that they would like to remain positive in the remaining two matches and would be playing a positive brand of cricket.
RCB are bottom-placed in the points table and win or loss is not going to affect their prospects in the season but the team would definitely look to end the disappointing season on a positive note. RCB fans would be hoping their favourite cricketers Kohli and AB de Villiers put up an impressive show.
Here are the live updates from that match between RCB and RR:
Update: Drizzle restarts and covers are coming back.
The shortest IPL game was an 8 over a side and that too was played at Chinnaswamy.
Also played at Bangalore on 18 May 2013 (rain delay began at 11:00 pm)
RCB 106/2 (8 overs) V Kohli 56* (29b)
CSK 82/6 (8 overs) M Vijay 32 (19b), Zaheer Khan 4/17 (2 overs)
RCB won by 24 runs#RCBvRR#IPL2019
Update: "Covers are off.. rollers are drying up ground... inspection will be on soon," reports Unnikrishnan from the stadium.
Update: Good news from the centre as it has stopped raining and the covers are coming off.
"It's raining heavily at the moment in Bengaluru. The rain isn't going to stop for the next one hour," reports our Senior Correspondent Unnikrishnan from M Chinnaswamy Press Box.
Update! Rain is back and covers are on at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. We are going to have a delayed start.
Only six overseas players featuring in an IPL match.
CSK (4) vs KKR (2), Chennai, 2011
Delhi (3) vs RCB (3), Delhi, 2017
Delhi (3) vs CSK (3), Delhi, 2019
RCB (3) vs RR (3), Bengaluru, 2019#RCBvRR
RCB (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Marcus Stoinis, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal
RR (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas
Virat Kohli: I was trying to practice the coin toss, nothing seems to be working. I've lost 10 tosses out of 12. This is a ground where the pitch is going to be nice in both the innings. Still if you play good cricket and bowl well, you have a good chance of winning. We can max get to 12 points, it's about enjoying these two games. The reason why we bounced back is because we focussed on that (Having fun). We can't afford to take too much of pressure. Couple of changes. Pawan Negi makes his way back into the team because of number of right-handers they have in their team, Kulwant plays his first game in place of Shivam Dube.
Steve Smith: We are going to bowl, looks a pretty good wicket. Hopefully, we can bowl well and restrict them to a good total. You don't try to think too much about that (playoffs). We just have to play to win. One change for us. Mahipal Lomror comes in for Ashton Turner.
Good to see Virat Kohli and Steve Smith having a laugh into the middle at M Chinnaswamy during the toss. It was the same venue where the infamous brain fade incident happened back in 2017 during the Bengaluru Test. Seems they've moved on.
Toss: Steve Smith wins toss and elects to chase. Virat Kohli has lost 10 out of 12 tosses.
Rajasthan Royals have been tight at the start of the innings this season.
All set for Royal Battle!
Happy birthday Nehraji!
Varun Aaron has happy memories at M Chinnaswamy.
