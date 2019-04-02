IPL 2019: RR vs RCB: As it happened: Buttler, Shreyas shine in Royals' first win

Jaipur, April 2: Parthiv Patel made a fine fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore made 158/4 in the allotted 20 overs. But Jos Buttler made a belligerent fifty as Rajasthan Royals went past the target with a ball to spare for a seven-wicket win, their maiden in IPL 2019. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal also came up with a brilliant display taking three wickets for Rajasthan.

Laggards Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to log their first win of the season and get their campaign back of track before its too late, when they lock horns in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Tuesday (April 2).

Both Royals and RCB have lost their opening three encounters and find themselves at the bottom of the table. Owing to better net run rate Royals are above RCB who succumbed to a mammoth 118-run defeat on Sunday and are at the foot of the heap. Royals too, were defeated by Chennai Super Kings though they gave a good fight going down.