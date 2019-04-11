IPL 2019: Shreevats Goswami credits IPL experience for growth in life

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

The 29-year-old cricketer made his IPL debut over a decade ago. "The (overall IPL) experience has been amazing. Apart from cricketing experience, it has made me grow as a person. Speaking to legends of the game, being involved in the team meeting, it has made me grow in life. It has helped me to have a right discipline and all those things have helped me," Goswami said when quizzed about his experience in the cash-rich T20 league.

"Obviously rubbing shoulders with the legends of the game has helped develop a kind of friendship which will last long (and) so a combination of all of these has helped me," elaborated the Kolkata-born left-handed batsman.

Goswami, who had been earlier with the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, made his T20 debut against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008 in Bengaluru. Goswami wants to make most of the opportunities that would come his way and for that he is keen to be game-ready.

"I want to make the most of it (opportunity). I'm not playing right now, so right now my focus is to prepare myself, be game-ready and be ready to perform," said Goswami, who has played 45 First Class matches.

According to Goswami, whatever the coaching staff tells him about the game during the net sessions, he takes in his stride and tries to improve on those aspects. Sunrisers, who are currently fifth on the points table, next take on Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad on Sunday.