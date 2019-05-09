IPL 2019: Shreyas Iyer praises Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw for guiding Delhi Capitals home in Eliminator

Riding on the brilliant knocks by young turks, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant, a rebranded Delhi Capitals side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets in a nail-biting encounter which went down the wire. Shaw scored 56 off 38 while Pant quick-fired 49 off just 21 deliveries in the virtual qualifier before the lower middle-order saw them home after a wobble in the last over.

Delhi will now face defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the second qualifier at this very venue on Friday (May 10) and would be hoping to continue the winning momentum against the side which has lost the previous two games on the trot.

After winning the match, Iyer said, "I can't express my emotions. It felt like I have been sitting and watching for years when it came to the last two years. I could see the happiness on everyone's faces. Hoping for another one against Chennai. Looking forward to the next game."

When asked about the way his team performed after he elected to bowl first, Iyer said his bowlers put up a fantastic effort as SRH openers were off to a brisk start.

"But the start they got was really good on this track. We controlled in the middle phase. Mishi pa was exceptional as he conceded only 15 runs. The other bowlers did well to bowl economically."

Iyer - who was dismissed cheaply for 8 in the match - praised his openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shaw for getting them a good start. The 66-run opening stand laid the foundation for Delhi in the run chase before they let the advantage slip away from their hands in the middle over. But Pant brought them back in the game as he played his natural attacking-brand of cricket.

"I personally feel you can't really control them (on Pant and Prithvi). When you stop a batsman like Pant or Prithvi, it hampers their mind and their flow. It was good that both of them came good tonight."