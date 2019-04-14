IPL 2019: SRH vs DC: Live Updates: Munro steadies DC's innings after Khaleel Ahmed picked up early wickets

Hyderabad, April 14: Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for a fresh start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 campaign when they host a confident Delhi Capitals at Hyderabad on Sunday (April 14).

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | SRH vs DC Preview

Hyderabad have suffered defeats in their previous two games and would be desperate to get back to winning ways. In contrast, Delhi are coming off two back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and a strong Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) outfit. Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan will be keen to build on to his new found form ahead of the World Cup and also help Capitals continue their winning run.

After Friday's win over KKR, Delhi have climbed to the fourth spot with eight points from seven matches and they would not want to slide down the ladder at any cost. Dhawan roared back into form with an unbeaten 97 off 63 balls to power Delhi to a seven-wicket win overs hosts KKR.

Chasing 179, Rishabh Pant (46 off 31 balls) played a perfect second fiddle to Dhawan, curbing his rash shots and showing immense maturity in a 105-run partnership from 69 balls, which virtually killed the contest as Delhi reached the target with seven balls to spare. Although Dhawan missed out on a well-deserved century, he must have got his confidence back and he would like to continue the good job.

Besides Dhawan and Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have also been among runs and the Delhi batsmen would be looking to fire in unison against Hyderabad.

Here’s MyKhel’s Live Updates from the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: