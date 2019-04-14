IPL 2019: SRH vs DC: Live Updates: Munro steadies DC's innings after Khaleel Ahmed picked up early wickets

Hyderabad, April 14: Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for a fresh start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 campaign when they host a confident Delhi Capitals at Hyderabad on Sunday (April 14).
Hyderabad have suffered defeats in their previous two games and would be desperate to get back to winning ways. In contrast, Delhi are coming off two back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and a strong Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) outfit. Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan will be keen to build on to his new found form ahead of the World Cup and also help Capitals continue their winning run.
After Friday's win over KKR, Delhi have climbed to the fourth spot with eight points from seven matches and they would not want to slide down the ladder at any cost. Dhawan roared back into form with an unbeaten 97 off 63 balls to power Delhi to a seven-wicket win overs hosts KKR.
Chasing 179, Rishabh Pant (46 off 31 balls) played a perfect second fiddle to Dhawan, curbing his rash shots and showing immense maturity in a 105-run partnership from 69 balls, which virtually killed the contest as Delhi reached the target with seven balls to spare. Although Dhawan missed out on a well-deserved century, he must have got his confidence back and he would like to continue the good job.
Besides Dhawan and Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have also been among runs and the Delhi batsmen would be looking to fire in unison against Hyderabad.
Here’s MyKhel’s Live Updates from the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium:
Rashid Khan gives away 10 runs in his first over
Iyer adds FOUR more.
Pant smashes Khan for a four off the first ball
FOUR! Iyer hits a perfect extra cover drive that hits the in field and runs away for four runs.
Rishabh Pant joins Shreyas Iyer in the centre
WICKET!!! Abhishek Sharma removes the dangerous Munro. Munro goes for 40 off 24. Bairstow takes a safe catch behind.
MAXIMUM! And he's send that into the crowd as he continues his dominating show
FOUR! off Hooda this time. Delhi have settled down after the early wickets
FOUR! A little nervy but Munro gets another boundary off Khaleel
MAXIMUM! Munro smashes it over long on to hit Khaleel for a six.
Khaleel Ahemd in for his third over.
FOUR! Gopal gets a boundary off an outside edge
A little hesitation there in the middle but Shreyas Gopal in safely.
Bhuvi back into the attack. Two off the first ball. Rashid Khan once again chases down to prevent the boundary.
FOUR & a MAXIMUM! Munro is on full charge here in Hyderabad.
Khaleel Ahmed is enjoying a great comeback!
WICKET!!! Khaleel gets his second wicket as Dhawan walks back. A slight fumble but Bhuvi takes the catch to send Dhawan back for just 7 off 8.
FOUR!! Tremendous running from Rashid again but its a boundary as Munro send it through extra cover.
WICKET!! Khaleel strikes in his very first over. Got extra bounce and that did the job as Prithvi Shaw will take the long walk back to the dugout as he goes for just 4 off 5.
Quick running between the wickets as the DC openers pick up three on the second ball as Dhawan sends it down the track over the in field.
Khaleel Ahmed in
Seven off the opening over
FOUR! Bhuvi to Dhawan: A boundary just off the third ball of the innings as outside edge flies to the boundary for four.
Prithvi gets right off the mark with 3 on the first ball. Rashid Khan chases right till the end to save one run.
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to open DC's innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar in with the new ball
The umpires are in. SRH in a huddle as the DC openers walk in. Game time.
Two changes for DC and four for SRH: Delhi have gotten in Colin Munro in place of Ingram, who has flown home to see his baby. Another change in DC is that Mishra replaces Tewatia. Meanwhile the home team will see Williamsom back. The skipper will replace Nabi. The others in are Abhishek Sharma and Ricky Bhui in place of Yusuf Pathan and Manish Pandey. Khaleel Ahmed is back in place of Siddarth Kaul
Look who is cheering on Warner
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma
Kane Williamson back to lead the home team
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: K Williamson, D Warner, J Bairstow, V Shankar, R Bhui, D Hooda, A Sharma, R Khan, B Kumar, K Ahmed, S Sharma
TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl
The toss is just five minutes away.
Dhawan speak:
While the home team is currently placed at sixth on the table, having won three matches from six outings, the visitors lie fourth on the table with four wins from seven outings.
The stage is set:
The Hyderabad outfit will be eager to get back to winning ways after two consecutive losses. Meanwhile Delhi are heading into the match after two back-to-back wins.
It’s time for the last match of this weekend’s double-header. The Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The 30th match of this season’s IPL is scheduled for an 8:00pm start.
