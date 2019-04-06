Cricket

IPL 2019: SRH vs MI: Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and elect to bowl

srh

Hyderabad, April 6: Jonny Bairstow will be keen to continue his run riot and keep the Sunrisers Hyderabad juggernaut rolling against a Mumbai Indians side that is getting into the groove after an up-and-down start, in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Saturday.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | SRH vs MI preview

Currently holding the top spot in the points table with three back-to-back victories, the confident Sunrisers would not like to spare an inch against Mumbai, lying at sixth place, with two wins and as many losses from four outings.

However, Mumbai will take heart from the fact that they defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings, their first loss in four games, in the last match.

In contrast, the Sunrisers, after losing their opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders, went on to win against Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

The Sunrisers, in fact, were without the services of their captain Kane Williamson during Thursday's match against Delhi because of an injury, but they did not let that have an impact.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led from the front as the seamer while Mohammad Nabi and Siddarth Kaul chipped in with two wickets each to restrict Delhi to 129 for eight.

And with opener Bairstow (48) once again shining with the bat, the Sunrisers had a cakewalk, cruising to a five-wicket win.

Come Saturday, the Sunrisers would again be banking on the English batsmen to deliver the goods, besides Australian David Warner.

Here’s MyKhel’s Live Updates of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match:

07:33 pm

TOSS: Hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and will bowl first

07:20 pm

Ten minutes to go for the toss.

07:18 pm

On the other hand, Mumbai have gotten off to a shaky start. The Rohit Sharma led team lie sixth on the table after two wins and two losses from four outings. But the visitors will take heart from their last match, where they defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings, who have been absolutely unstoppable this season. The match promises to be a cracker one this evening!

07:17 pm

Hosts SRH are currently placed on top of the table, having notched three wins from four outings. After losing their opener against KKR, there has been no stopping this team, who have seen an all-round show, with the batsmen in fiery form and the bowlers keeping up their end of the show.

07:13 pm

Match number 19 of the ongoing season of the IPL is just an hour away. Welcome to MyKhel’s Live Updates of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match scheduled to start at 8:00pm at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. It is the second match of the weekend double-header and promises to be a scintillating affair.

