IPL 2019: SRH vs RCB: Live Updates: RCB win the toss and opt to bowl

Hyderabad, March 31: In match 11 of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019) Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

RCB had a dismal start with the team managing just 70 runs in their opening match against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, while victory just slipped out of their hands in their second match against Mumbai Indians. RCB is yet to win a match in this edition of the tournament.

On the other hand, SRH bounced back against Rajasthan Royals after KKR defeated in their first match. Kane Williamson is back in Hyderabad side and David Warner looks dangerous than ever, hence, a strong show looks likely as the two teams collide.

The might of RCB's batting line-up, including the likes of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, will be tested against the magical spin of Rashid Khan and accuracy of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

With the inclusion of captain Kane Williamson, SRH is stronger than ever, his absence was felt in SRH's first match as the team lost the match against KKR. In their second match, Kane Williamson held the charge but the highlight was David Warner's quick 69 runs off 37 balls. Jonny Bairstow is in form too and Vijay Shankar is not just bowling well, he is contributing with the bat too which was seen in their last match as he played a perfect cameo, hitting 35 off just 16 balls.

SRH will also have the advantage of home ground and RCB, after losing two matches, would find it difficult to challenge Hyderabad in their turf.

