IPL 2019: SRH vs RCB: Live Updates: RCB win the toss and opt to bowl

Hyderabad, March 31: In match 11 of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019) Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.
RCB had a dismal start with the team managing just 70 runs in their opening match against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, while victory just slipped out of their hands in their second match against Mumbai Indians. RCB is yet to win a match in this edition of the tournament.
On the other hand, SRH bounced back against Rajasthan Royals after KKR defeated in their first match. Kane Williamson is back in Hyderabad side and David Warner looks dangerous than ever, hence, a strong show looks likely as the two teams collide.
The might of RCB's batting line-up, including the likes of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, will be tested against the magical spin of Rashid Khan and accuracy of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
With the inclusion of captain Kane Williamson, SRH is stronger than ever, his absence was felt in SRH's first match as the team lost the match against KKR. In their second match, Kane Williamson held the charge but the highlight was David Warner's quick 69 runs off 37 balls. Jonny Bairstow is in form too and Vijay Shankar is not just bowling well, he is contributing with the bat too which was seen in their last match as he played a perfect cameo, hitting 35 off just 16 balls.
SRH will also have the advantage of home ground and RCB, after losing two matches, would find it difficult to challenge Hyderabad in their turf.
Here’s Mykhel’s Live Updates of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match:
FOUR! Warner is also away with a four! SRH off to a flying start here!
Followed by a sweep shot from Bairstow for a boundary! Four off the second ball
Match underway with a dot ball.
Kohli sets his field as Jonny Bairstow and David Warner ready to open. Moeen Ali to beign the attack for RCB.
The Playing XIs for the first match of the Sunday double-header: 16-year old Prayas Ray Barman all set for his debut. Ray Barman will be one of the youngest players in T20 across all leagues and competition.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: P Patel, M Ali, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, S Hetmyer, C de Grandhomme, S Dube, Y Chahal, P R Barman, U Yadav, M Siraj
Kohli opts to bowl!
Captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Last match was a perfect chase for us. We would have bowled first too. Kane’s got a bit of a niggle and needed a break. Nabi will come in place of him and Hooda comes in for Nadeem.
Captain Virat Kohli: Just got to stick to our basics and hold our composure. The pitch will play slower in the first half, and we’ve added a spinner. Prayas Ray Barman comes in place of Navdeep Saini.
Toss: RCB win the toss and will bowl first!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the SRH skipper today.
Runs galore?
Toss is just minutes away. Brett Lee on the pitch report: "It's hot, really hot. Close to 40 degrees. Looks like a beautiful wicket. Runs aplenty for the batsmen."
Just half an hour away for the toss of the first match of the Sunday double-header. SRH will host RCB at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at 4:00pm. Toss at 3:30pm!
On the other hand the Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the match after clinching their first win of the season. SRH have one win and one loss from two outings and will look to keep the momentum going when they take on RCB at home.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore head into the match on the back of two losses and will be eager to clinch their first win of the season.
We are just an hour away from what promises to be a cracker of a contest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking for their first win of the ongoing IPL season and will meet the Kane Williamson-led SRH for their third match of the season.
