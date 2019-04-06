Cricket

IPL 2019: Twitterati react to Andre Russell onslaught as Knight Riders deny Royal Challengers first win

By
Bengaluru, April 6: West Indian swashbuckler Andre Russell produced an astonishing late onslaught as Kolkata Knight Riders made sure Royal Challengers Bangalore are still searching for their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

The West Indies all-rounder belted seven sixes as he made an unbeaten 48 from just 13 deliveries, helping the Knight Riders overhaul their opponents' total of 205-3 with five balls to spare.

IPL Special Site | Full Schedule | Points Table

Having arrived at the crease with the score at 139-4 in the 16th over, Russell managed a single from his first four legal deliveries as the Royal Challengers appeared on course to break their duck in this season's competition.

RCB vs KKR: As it happened

However, his whirlwind knock made the task of 53 runs from the final three overs a breeze, with the five-wicket triumph lifting Kolkata up to second in the table.

Bangalore, in contrast, remain stuck at the bottom. A fifth successive defeat did not appear on the cards at the halfway stage of the contest, with two of their star names shining with the bat.

Captain Virat Kohli top-scored with 84 from 49 deliveries and shared a second-wicket stand of 108 with AB de Villiers, who made 63. However, Russell eclipsed the pair with a dazzling display of hitting down the stretch.

When Tim Southee started the penultimate over of the game, the Knight Riders required 30 from 12 deliveries. By the time the New Zealander had finished his spell, the scores were level.

After Shubman Gill started the over with a single, Russell smashed 28 runs off the next five balls. A quartet of sixes included two over mid-wicket, while the boundary in the blitz came with a cheeky steer over wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel when Southee dropped in a short ball.

Russell has now managed 207 runs in this year's IPL from 77 deliveries, putting him third on the top-scorers' list behind Sunrisers Hyderabad duo David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. His tally includes an astonishing 22 sixes.

Here's how cricketing fraternity reacted to Dre Russ' onslaught at Chinnaswamy:

Shah Rukh Khan, KKR co-owner:

Rajeev Shukla, IPL Chairman:

Ayaz Memon, Cricket commentator:

Virender Sehwag:

Harbhajan Singh:

Harsha Bhogle:

Shreevats Goswami:

Kevin Pietersen:

Sam Billings:

Mohammed Kaif:

Gaurav Kapur:

Freddi Wilde, cricket analyst:

Isa Guha:

Chris Lynn, KKR teammate:

(With Opta inputs)

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 1:41 [IST]
