IPL 2019: Virat Kohli reveals why Royal Challengers Bangalore could never lift the trophy

By
Bengaluru, March 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has revealed why his team could never win a single tournament in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 30-year-old cricketer blamed wrong decisions in the big games which cost his team in the last 11 seasons. RCB have made it to the IPL finals three times but failed to come out victorious on all three occasions.

"If you take wrong decisions, then you will lose. Our decision making was not good in big games. When the team's decision making is balanced, those teams have won in the IPL," Kohli was quoted by ANI.

RCB have dedicated jersey No. 12 for their fans and while talking about the fan base, Kohli said, "Even after so many years and having reached three finals and played three semi-finals, not having the trophy in our hands, we never felt like there was a lack of enthusiasm before starting a season and that is something that stands out for me the most and that can only happen when you have such a strong fan base."

RCB have launched an application to bring all their fans together and give them a one-stop platform to all things related to the players and franchise.

RCC will be taking on defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on March 23 in the opening game of IPL season.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
