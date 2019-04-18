IPL 2019: Virat Kohli, wife Anushka Sharma throw a dinner party for Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates

RCB were in the 'Maximum City' for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 encounter with Mumbai Indians on Monday (April 15) which they lost by a margin of 5 wickets at Wankhede Stadium.

RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal uploaded a picture on Instagram in which he could be seen with Virat and Anushka. Chahal captioned the photo, "Thank you for the wonderful dinner last night."

Kohli's other RCB teammates Dev Padikkal, Himmat Singh and Kulwant Khejroliya also posted images with their skipper and his wife on their respective Instagram handles.

RCB have won just one game in the cash-rich domestic league out of eight contests they have played in the tournament. Such team bondings are quite important for the side for it helps to boost the morale of the teammates.

RCB face an uphill task of winning all their remaining games in the tournament to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Kohli hasn't been in the best of his form in this tournament for he has only amassed just 278 runs from 8 games. His teammate AB de Villiers has scored 301 runs from as many games while opener Parthiv Patel has scored 219 runs so far. Barring these three, no other batsman has performed well for them.

Bowling has been a major concern for RCB. Except for Chahal and youngster Navdeep Saini no bowler has done well for them and that has been a major reason why they are languishing at the bottom of the points table.