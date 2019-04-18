Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli, wife Anushka Sharma throw a dinner party for Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates

By
IPL 2019: Virat Kohli, wife Anushka Sharma throw a dinner party for Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates
Image Courtesy: Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram handle

Mumbai, April 18: India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma hosted a dinner for Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates at their Mumbai-based residence.

RCB were in the 'Maximum City' for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 encounter with Mumbai Indians on Monday (April 15) which they lost by a margin of 5 wickets at Wankhede Stadium.

IPL Special Site | Full Schedule | Points Table | Purple Cap | Orange Cap

RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal uploaded a picture on Instagram in which he could be seen with Virat and Anushka. Chahal captioned the photo, "Thank you for the wonderful dinner last night."

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for the wonderful dinner last night @virat.kohli @anushkasharma #goodtimes

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Apr 16, 2019 at 10:15pm PDT

Kohli's other RCB teammates Dev Padikkal, Himmat Singh and Kulwant Khejroliya also posted images with their skipper and his wife on their respective Instagram handles.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you so much @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma for hosting us🥂

A post shared by Dev (@devpadikkal19) on Apr 16, 2019 at 11:24am PDT

RCB have won just one game in the cash-rich domestic league out of eight contests they have played in the tournament. Such team bondings are quite important for the side for it helps to boost the morale of the teammates.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma for hosting such a lovely dinner party! #virushka

A post shared by Himmat Singh (@himmatsingh89) on Apr 16, 2019 at 8:49am PDT

RCB face an uphill task of winning all their remaining games in the tournament to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Kohli hasn't been in the best of his form in this tournament for he has only amassed just 278 runs from 8 games. His teammate AB de Villiers has scored 301 runs from as many games while opener Parthiv Patel has scored 219 runs so far. Barring these three, no other batsman has performed well for them.

View this post on Instagram

The Fondest MEMORIES Are Made GATHERED Around The Table 🥂 Thank you @virat.kohli & @anushkasharma for the wonderful dinner 🍽 party last night❤ #KK4🤙 #teamdinner #virushka #royalchallengersbanglore #goodtimes

A post shared by kulwant Khejroliya (@kulwantkhejroliya_official) on Apr 17, 2019 at 5:04am PDT

Bowling has been a major concern for RCB. Except for Chahal and youngster Navdeep Saini no bowler has done well for them and that has been a major reason why they are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MCI 4 - 3 TOT
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 15:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue