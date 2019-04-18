IPL 2019: Virat Kohli, wife Anushka Sharma throw a dinner party for Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates

Mumbai, April 18: India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma hosted a dinner for Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates at their Mumbai-based residence.
RCB were in the 'Maximum City' for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 encounter with Mumbai Indians on Monday (April 15) which they lost by a margin of 5 wickets at Wankhede Stadium.
RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal uploaded a picture on Instagram in which he could be seen with Virat and Anushka. Chahal captioned the photo, "Thank you for the wonderful dinner last night."
Thank you for the wonderful dinner last night @virat.kohli @anushkasharma #goodtimes
A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Apr 16, 2019 at 10:15pm PDT
Kohli's other RCB teammates Dev Padikkal, Himmat Singh and Kulwant Khejroliya also posted images with their skipper and his wife on their respective Instagram handles.
Thank you so much @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma for hosting us🥂
A post shared by Dev (@devpadikkal19) on Apr 16, 2019 at 11:24am PDT
RCB have won just one game in the cash-rich domestic league out of eight contests they have played in the tournament. Such team bondings are quite important for the side for it helps to boost the morale of the teammates.
Thank you @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma for hosting such a lovely dinner party! #virushka
A post shared by Himmat Singh (@himmatsingh89) on Apr 16, 2019 at 8:49am PDT
RCB face an uphill task of winning all their remaining games in the tournament to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Kohli hasn't been in the best of his form in this tournament for he has only amassed just 278 runs from 8 games. His teammate AB de Villiers has scored 301 runs from as many games while opener Parthiv Patel has scored 219 runs so far. Barring these three, no other batsman has performed well for them.
The Fondest MEMORIES Are Made GATHERED Around The Table 🥂 Thank you @virat.kohli & @anushkasharma for the wonderful dinner 🍽 party last night❤ #KK4🤙 #teamdinner #virushka #royalchallengersbanglore #goodtimes
A post shared by kulwant Khejroliya (@kulwantkhejroliya_official) on Apr 17, 2019 at 5:04am PDT
Bowling has been a major concern for RCB. Except for Chahal and youngster Navdeep Saini no bowler has done well for them and that has been a major reason why they are languishing at the bottom of the points table.
