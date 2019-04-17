IPL 2019: Virtual Reality Cricket game iB Cricket partners with RCB, CSK, KKR, RR and DC

The virtual reality cricket that amazed international cricket stars like Virender Sehwag, Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina, Andre Russell, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Lynn, and many others is set to enthral fans by giving everyone the opportunity to play in world-class stadiums.

iB Cricket, the world's most immersive VR Cricket, has now opened to the public in key cities in India. iB Cricket was launched in the presence of Honourable President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

The partnership with IPL teams would see iB Cricket taking cricket closer to fans by presenting them the most immersive cricketing experience. Not only watching and cheering for their favourite teams, but fans can also play cricket along with their favourite IPL cricketers.

Commenting on the partnership, RCB director said, "We are happy to partner with iB Cricket taking the fan engagement to a whole new level. All the cricketers are enjoying the experience of iB Cricket. This immersive virtual reality cricket has great potential to enthral fans. I am sure that this IPL season would be a feast for all the RCB lovers, cheering for their team and playing iB Cricket."

iB Cricket mentioned that Indian captain, Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma also experienced iB Cricket ahead of the IPL match. Several other cricketers like Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine have also experienced the vSport after the partnership.

iB Cricket transforms your surroundings into a virtual world, where you can play cricket in world-class stadiums. All the details in iB Cricket like customized commentary, cheering crowd, pitch, bowlers, scoreboards, etc. are designed meticulously, giving a realistic experience of playing cricket in international stadiums.

Recently, iB Cricket and Viu introduced the world's first VR cricket tournament, iB Cricket Super Over League with 12 international cricketers like Sehwag, Raina, McCullum playing iB Cricket against each other. This league is hosted on Viu, an OTT Platform. So far in the league, Raina's team and Laxman's team have reached the finals and are competing for the title. The league also saw the presence of emerging cricketers like Shubhman Gill and Prithvi Shaw.

iB Cricket is now available for the public across India. Now, everyone can walk into an iB Cricket arcade and enjoy the vSport. iB Cricket arcades are now open in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai Vijayawada, Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Patna, Visakhapatnam.

Source: Press Release