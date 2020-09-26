IPL 2020: 4 reasons why Chennai Super Kings are sinking fast

Now, that unique record is under threat. The Chennai Super Kings have played three matches in the IPL 2020 and lost two against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals while they defeated Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

But they are beginning to look a brittle unit and cracks are not easy to paper over and the latest defeat against the Capitals on Friday (September 25) showed it. MyKhel analysis the reason behind the slump that could possibly turn into a free fall.

1. Misfiring opening

Shane Watson and Murali Vijay open for Chennai Super Kings and the three matches showed that they are far away from their best. It is quite unsettling when your openers are getting dismissed often in the Power Play itself. Watson and Vijay never really managed to survive that segment when they can exploit the fielding restrictions.

Against Capitals, Watson was dismissed in the 5th over and Vijay in the sixth over with a total of 34. Watson and Vijay were back in the hut within two overs of the Power Play segment against Mumbai. The lone saving grace was a 56-run partnership they made against Rajasthan Royals but that was also ended in 6.4 overs. The Super Kings will have think hard and long about their opening combination as they now have a five-day break.

2. Dhoni batting way too down

In the first two matches against Mumbai and Rajasthan, Dhoni came in at No 7 and against Capitals he batted at No 6. He did not have to do much against Mumbai, while against Royals and Delhi, Dhoni came to bat when the match had already slipped through CSK's hand. It led to criticism from all quarters and his former teammates like Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag too lashed at Dhoni for not leading from the front. Dhoni will have to push himself up the order and guide the batting around him.

3. Slumping Ravindra Jadeja

The accurate left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja was expected to tie down opposition batsman in the slower UAE pitches. But precisely the opposite has happened so far. Figures of 2/42, 0/40, 0/44 in three matches show something deeply wrong with Jadeja in the IPL 2020. He has a massive role to play as an all-rounder but came a cropper for CSK till now. Jadeja either bowled too full or too short as batsmen leaked runs off him quite easily. His batting too remained wanting, though he got a move up the order even ahead of Dhoni.

4. Missing stars

Ambati Rayudu made a sparkling 71 against Mumbai Indians leading a victorious run chase. But a hamstring injury has benched him for two matches and his replacement Ruturaj Gaikwad so far looked a fish out of water. Ruturaj was dismissed for a first-ball duck against Royals and was run out after making 5 off 10 balls against the Capitals. Hardly the replacement CSK imagined.

Even before the start of IPL 2020, the Super Kings lost the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. The absence of Raina in particular had hurt them. He is one of the most consistent run-getters in the IPL and can slip in those useful couple of overs too besides being a brilliant fielder. The fans have already started the Comeback Mr IPL campaign in Twitter.