IPL 2020: Ashwin lauds Shaw, Stoinis after Delhi Capitals massive win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Shreyas Iyer-led team stamped their authority on the 13th edition of the T20 extravaganza, as they crushed the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs. After their emphatic win over the Virat Kohli-led side, Capitals' spinner Ravichandra Ashwin lauded the side, stating that everyone is doing their bit to help the side put up a good show.

After being put into bat, the openers handed Delhi a strong start as Prithvi Shaw came up with another solid knock. "Prithvi is a phenomenal talent, I don't think we need to talk about the technique of batsmen here, sometimes I feel that the technique of batsmen is over-rated," Ashwin said after the match.

"Everybody has got a unique technique, Prithvi is a special talent, when he hits the ball, it makes a lovely sound out of his bat. He has been hitting the ball beautifully in the last couple of games," Ashwin added.

Meanwhile Ashwin also hailed Marcus Stoinis for his solid show. "Marcus Stoinis has become really strong, he has been playing IPL for different teams across the past few seasons, obviously he has improved over the last couple of years and finally, a really excellent Stoinis has reached Delhi Capitals. He has been phenomenal, he has been good in the two games we have played at Dubai, so I look forward to keeping my fingers crossed for him," said the Delhi spinner.

Delhi climbed to the top of the table with eight points from five matches and the spinner said that there was still a lot of room for improvement for the team as the tournament progresses.

"I think we have got a good side, everyone is putting their hand up, I thought we were a bit rusty initially getting into the tournament, even for me, it has taken me five games to get through the full quota of four overs, it has been quite an interesting year. I bowled four overs for the first time in this year's IPL, the biggest positive is that there is still a lot of room for improvement so I think we will get there at the backend of the tournament," signed off Ashwin.