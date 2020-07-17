Cricket
IPL 2020: BCCI Apex Council keeps decision on IPL 13 pending, call on national camp too put off

By
The BCCI decides wait for ICC's move on T20 World Cup and clearance from Indian government before taking a call on IPL 2020

Bengaluru, July 17: Clarity about the conduct of the IPL 2020 was expected to come out of the BCCI Apex Council meet on Friday (July 17) but no concrete decision was taken. The governing body has decided to wait until the ICC take a call on the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.

The IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the delicate global health situation has also cast a shadow over the T20 World Cup. There were reports that the IPL 13 will be held in Dubai behind closed doors but the BCCI refrained from taking a decision.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who is quarantined himself at home after his brother Snehashish tested positive for Covid 19, had made it clear that they were looking to host the IPL this year itself and hosting the event in India itself is the priority before looking at other venues.

There were discussions about possible cities that can host the IPL but the rising Covid cases in New Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai made it impossible for the Board to arrive at a decision. The general consensus was to wait for a clear signal from the Union Government and the Central Health Ministry.

The BCCI was also contemplating holding a national camp for elite cricketers but a call on it too was put off. Bengaluru figured prominently as the potential destination of the camp because of the presence of National Cricket Academy there but the rising Covid cases remained a big concern.

Dharamsala and Ahmedabad too were debated upon as venues for the camp but various hazards like transportation and accommodation at this delicate time made it tough for the BCCI to take a concrete decision. Then there was also matter of creating a bio-secure bubble for the players, much like England had done for the players during the on-going Test series against the West Indies.

Other points like holding domestic tournaments too came up for discussion in the council meeting without having taken a call on them.

Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 23:08 [IST]
