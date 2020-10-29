IPL 2020: Brian Lara believes Chennai’s undying faith on experience is reason behind downfall

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side has always been a team to watch out for. But in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament, the Super Kings have won only four matches out of their 12 encounters so far.

Legendary cricketer Brian Lara believes CSK’s reliance on experience over youth has been the main reason behind their downfall this season. The Dhoni-led side, often referred to as 'Dad’s Army’, has been criticised for not giving the youngsters in the team a chance.

The Windies icon urged the franchise to give the younger members of the team a chance in the remaining games of the season.

"I think they (CSK) have got a lot of older players. There are not any young players coming through the line-up. You look at it. Even their overseas players, they have been around for a long time," Lara said on Star Sports' 'Select Dugout'.

"So, they have backed experience over youth, and this has really turned upside down for them," he added.

Dhoni’s side is enduring their worst IPL season as this is the first time the Chennai team failed to clear the league stage.

Dhoni’s captaincy has been questioned following Chennai’s poor run. The former Indian skipper has faced heavy criticism for not showing faith in the youngsters.

“It's just an unbelievable season so far. You know, every time they turn up, we're very hopeful that CSK is going to turn it around," Lara said on the show.

"We all came here thinking this was going to be the time when Dhoni turns things around with his team. And game after game, it just went, and they just kept hoping.

"But it's a situation where they can just try to build from next year. In the few coming games that they have, see what they can do with the younger players they’ve got," Lara signed off.

The Chennai Super Kings are set to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday (Oct. 29) in their penultimate game of the season at the Dubai International Stadium.

(With inputs from PTI)