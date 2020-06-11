IPL 2020: Brijesh Patel says BCCI ready to roll out IPL 13, to explore playing overseas

Patel also said the IPL 2020 or even a part of it could be staged abroad as the BCCI is exploring all options to conduct the tournament this year itself.

"We are ready to go ahead with the IPL. But we can start planning the schedule formally only after the official announcement is made on the T20 World Cup. On our part, we've already earmarked the September-October window for the tournament to be played," Patel was quoted as saying by the ToI.

Patel, one of the most senior cricket administrators in the country, said BCCI has kept in mind the option of taking the IPL 13 overseas.

"We have to watch how things are going to play out over the next one month from a Covid perspective. We don't mind shifting the IPL to another country, either in part or in full. There are other aspects to be considered here," he said.

"Suppose we shift just the first leg out of the country, we will have to go through a quarantine when we fly there. But we may probably also have to go through another quarantine when we're back for the India leg, if Covid doesn't relent. Or who knows, by October things will be different. Let's see. Right now, we're not ruling out the idea of playing the whole tournament overseas," Patel said.

Sri Lanka and the UAE have already expressed their desire to host the IPL but as things stand now UAE is the frontrunner because one leg of IPL has already been staged there in 2014. Additionally, the stadiums in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are far away from the city, making it easier to follow security and health protocols and those areas also have bio-secure zones.

And the weather in the UAE too will be far more conducive to play cricket in the September-November window as monsoon will be prevalent in the Indian sub-continent at that time. Patel said such logistical aspects should be carefully studied before arriving at a decision to stage the IPL 2020.